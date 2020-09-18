Amanda Spratt out of Giro Rosa with concussion and shoulder injury

Amanda Spratt has been left with concussion and nursing a shoulder injury after crashing in the reduced-bunch sprint finish to stage 7 of the Giro Rosa in Maddolini, Italy, on Thursday. Her Mitchelton-Scott teammate Annemiek van Vleuten – who was leading the race overall – and CCC-Liv's Marianne Vos also came down in the crash, and Van Vleuten has also been forced to leave the race, having broken her wrist.

"Right now, my biggest feeling is just disappointment – not just for me, but for 'Vleuty' and the whole team," Spratt said in a team press release, with the Australian road race champion getting confirmation in hospital that nothing was broken. "Our Giro was going perfectly, and it all fell apart in one instant.

"I think I'm lucky I don’t have a broken bone," continued Spratt, who was initially suspected of having broken her collarbone, "but the shoulder is very painful still, and with a concussion I have to take it easy now. I hope to recover as quickly as possible and be back racing soon. Thanks to the team for the incredible support."

While Van Vleuten's Giro and the prospect of defending her road race world champion's title in Imola, Italy, on September 26 are both over, Spratt will hope that she may be given the all clear to race next Saturday, although her concussion could prevent that.

"Amanda has got a stiff, painful right shoulder and a concussion, so we will be looking after her within the team for the next few days," said Mitchelton-Scott team doctor Stephen Baynes on Thursday afternoon.

"Annemiek will now go back to the Netherlands and get a specialist's opinion, and will probably have surgery on Saturday," he said, adding, "I'd also like to thank the race doctors and ambulance crew at the race for their help."