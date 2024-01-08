Amanda Seyfried's Eye Makeup Is a Study in Color Theory at the 2024 Golden Globes

It all comes down to science.

Amanda Seyfried has proven time and time again that she's not afraid of a color statement. And tonight at the 2024 Golden Globes, the actress complemented her custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a smoldering plum smoky eye. On top of completing her monochromatic color story, the jewel-toned hue made Seyfried's famous green gaze pop.

A Lancôme ambassador, Seyfried's eye look came to life via the French beauty house's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in 06 Reflet D’Amethyste. Further punctuating her eyes were a few coats of Lash Idôle Mascara on the top and bottom lashes for fluttery and voluminous fringe. To balance the pink undertones in the plum shadow, Blush Subtil in 301 Blushing Tresor was blended on the apples of the cheeks, and a swipe of Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in 250 Tendre Mirage perfected her pout.

If you're into color theory, know this: Purple eyeshadow is so impactful on Seyfried because it utilizes red-based purple pigments. "Colors that are opposites [on the color wheel] create the most contrast," celebrity makeup artist Emily Amick previously shared with InStyle. "[This] means green eyes will stand out most when they are surrounded by colors in the red family."

This is all to say we love the drama and can only hope to see more high-impact color statements like Seyfried's on the red carpets to come.



