Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child with husband Thomas Sadoski

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child.

The couple confirmed the new arrival – a boy – in a statement to the charities Inara and War Child.

Alongside a picture of their son, Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, said: “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

“With the birth of our son the work of Inara and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠

They did not reveal the name of their son.

Seyfried and Sadoski, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to three-year-old daughter Nina.