Amanda Seyfried Uses A $16 Surgical Tape To Prevent Wrinkles

With a career spanning just over two decades long, Amanda Seyfried has likely spent many hours in makeup chairs while starring in beloved projects like Mean Girls, Jennifer's Body, and now Hulu's The Dropout. But even with her experiences getting all glammed up for movies and red carpet events, the 36-year-old mom of two still prefers to be bare faced most of the time.

"The bare-faced look is pure laziness," she told New Beauty in an interview. "I feel claustrophobic and a little greasy in a full face when I’m at work. No amount of makeup can withstand a 12-hour day."

The Dropout star values the health of her skin over anything, which is probably a great explanation for her stunning complexion.

"When I’m applying on my own for a night out, I skip the foundation and focus on my eyes, lips and cheeks," she said. "It’s refreshing and fun to brighten up and still feel like my skin is clean. The best of both worlds!"

Of course, when it comes to keeping her skin in shape, Amanda has a few other tricks up her sleeve that don't just involve avoiding face makeup whenever necessary. To see some of the products the actress turns to regularly to keep her skin clean and free of imperfections, read ahead.

When it comes to wearing makeup, she believes less is more

The actress admitted that she adopted this beauty philosophy early on in life thanks to her mother. These days, she prefers not to wear too much makeup.

“My own rule is little to no foundation and some concealer in spots,” she said in an interview with Glamour. “It makes a difference without covering your entire face.”

She’s become so accustomed to wearing little to no makeup that she once told New Beauty that she typically looks forward to removing her makeup after a workday.

“One of the most luxurious feelings is taking OFF my makeup at the end of a long day,” she said. “I feel renewed.”

She has a special trick for preventing fine lines and wrinkles

While tons of people might invest in Botox and filler to eliminate signs of aging from the skin, Amanda prefers to keep wrinkles at bay with a slightly more natural approach. She uses the Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patch, a facial tape that can be used to target wrinkles, frown lines, and crow’s feet.

“It's just surgical tape in the shape of a triangle to keep [the wrinkle] relaxed,” she told Allure. “I use a new one every night.”

She never forgets to exfoliate

We all know how important it is to exfoliate—ideally with a chemical exfoliator—regularly. As an ambassador for Lancôme, Amanda has made a habit of using the brand’s Clarifique Exfoliating & Hydrating Face Essence, which uses glycolic acid and beach bud extract to unclog pores and hydrate the skin.

“I love the smell, the texture, and the way it feels on my skin,” she told Glamour. “It's effortless.”

She doesn’t skimp on body care

While making time to take care of the skin on your face is nice, it’s important to show your body some love too. One of Amanda’s go-to products for keeping the rest of her body fresh and moisturized is the Eu’Genia Shea Butter, a rich cream that can typically be used to treat conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

“My body soaks up this thick butter and keeps my skin young—I think,” she told Allure.

She shares an SPF with her daughter

The Mean Girls star knows not to skip wearing sunscreen. She once told New Beauty that one of her desert island products is a mineral SPF from Babo Botanicals. She didn’t specify which one is her favorite, but she did mention that it’s one she shares with her 4-year-old daughter.

