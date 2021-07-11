Amanda Seyfried shares totally fetch Mean Girls flashback snap, and her castmates are freaking out

Amanda Seyfried is making flashback Fridays so fetch.

As the weekend kicked off, the actress took us back to the filming of Mean Girls in 2003 on her Instagram. Seyfried had us all checking the calendar to see if it was October 3rd as she shared a behind-the-scenes shot showing her with her castmates – Lizzy Caplan (Janis), Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), Lindsay Lohan (Cady), and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron). "FBF weekends in 2003, baby," she captioned the pic.

What made it even better was that so many of her old castmates must have had ESPN or something, because they chimed in, sometimes mini-chatting with Seyfried in the comments.

"Such a fun time! A great team!" Lohan wrote.

"IT WAS THE BEST," Seyfried responded.

Franzese told Seyfried, "You look just as young and beautiful still!" and she commented back noting she now has "more eyebrow hair and some sweet fine lines." (Sadly, there was no jokey mention of being a "cool mom." Missed opportunity?)

Chabert was feeling the nostalgia, writing, "Wow. So many good memories!" and Franzese wrote back, "you look the same too."

Bennett seemed to enjoy the youthful flashback, typing, "We are babies."

Mean Girls, which became a hit when it was released in 2004, also brought out the celeb fans who couldn't stop themselves from chiming in on the post.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, "Wow this is next level." Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner called it "ICONIQUE."

Members of the Mean Girls cast reunited last October (yes, on Oct. 3) in a panel discussion to help get out the vote.

Related content: