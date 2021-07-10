Amanda Seyfried Shares Old Photo From 'Mean Girls' Days — And It's Not Even Oct. 3

Amanda Seyfried gave fans nostalgia for the mid-2000s by posting a throwback photo of some of the “Mean Girls” cast on Friday.

The photo, which she published on Instagram, gave “Mean Girls” enthusiasts a peek into the filming of the movie, which came out in 2004. Seyfried is posing alongside her fellow cast members Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), Lizzy Caplan (Janis), Lindsay Lohan (Cady) and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron).

“Weekends in 2003, baby,” Seyfried captioned the post.

Some of the actors pictured commented on Seyfried’s post.

“Wow. So many good memories!” Chabert wrote.

“Ohhh emmm geeee,” Franzese said.

“Mean Girls,” with its extremely quotable script, became a pop culture phenomenon.

The comedy is even celebrated by fans on Oct. 3 — the date Cady gushes over telling Aaron when he asks her in class one day.

“On Oct. 3, he asked me what date it was,” Cady says in a voiceover in the film.

Fans enjoyed a trip down “Mean Girls” memory lane last year when the cast reunited to recreate a scene from the film as part of the #GoodToVote campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

