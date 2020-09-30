Amanda Seyfried shares a glimpse at her secret pregnancy bump

From Cosmopolitan

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski dropped the ultimate surprise on fans this week, when they announced the birth of their second child. Nobody even knew they were expecting!

Yesterday, the Mamma Mia! actress and Thomas from HBO series The Newsroom shared the happy news that they had welcomed a son into the world, expanding their family to four.

Sharing a statement via charitable organisations INARA and War Child, the couple wrote, "Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

"With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

Fans were quick to share their congratulations with the couple, noting how they had managed to keep the whole thing a secret. Now, Amanda has shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey on Instagram, with a picture of daughter Nina touching her bump.

"The Before," Amanda wrote to her 4.7million followers, much to their delight. One commented on the photo, "I still can't believe how you hid it so well Amanda," while another wrote, "Glad you were able to keep a quiet, private pregnancy! Congrats!!"

A third said, "This pic is so cute, I'm so happy for you💕 and Nina is so grown up OMG!" while another said, "You were the queen of camouflage of that precious bump."

It goes without saying that the Mean Girls actress had every right to keep her pregnancy private, and what the couple do or don't share publicly is up to no one but them.

Thomas and Amanda first met during the stage production of The Way We Get By in 2015, and they later started dating in early 2016. News of their engagement followed in September that year, before they eventually eloped in 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, Nina, just weeks later.

What happy news.

