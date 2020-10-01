Amanda Seyfried shares first proper glimpse at her son

From Cosmopolitan

While Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski might've kept their pregnancy secret, the actress has been more than happy to share insights into their private life since.

The couple announced the birth of their second child, a body, earlier this week, taking to Instagram via charitable organisations War Child and INARA to share the happy news.

"Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," Amanda and Thomas said. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

Following the announcement, Amanda then shared a photo of their 3-year-old daughter, Nina, touching her baby bump during pregnancy. She added the caption, "The Before."

And while fans have been A) shocked that Amanda and Thomas managed to keep the pregnancy secret the whole time, and B) ecstatic for their new arrival, they're also very grateful for the little insight the Mamma Mia! actress is giving them now.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Amanda, 34, gave a proper look at their son, whose name hasn't been shared publicly, hanging out with their dog. The photos are seriously adorable.

She wrote "Boys / Oh sh*t, it gets cuter. Jesus, Finny," in a series of photos of her newborn son getting to know her dog, which is presumably called Finny. Or did she just inadvertently reveal their son's name?

Thomas and Amanda first met during the stage production of The Way We Get By in 2015, and they later started dating in early 2016. News of their engagement followed in September that year, before they eventually eloped in 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, Nina, just weeks later.

