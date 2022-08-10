Amanda Seyfried says she regrets doing nude scenes as a teen: ‘I wanted to keep my job’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about being put in uncomfortable situations as a teenage actor.

The Dropout star got her break in Mean Girls in 2004 when she was 19, and appeared in Veronica Mars the same year.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, Seyfried said she came out of the pre-#MeToo era “pretty unscathed” but added that there were some scenes she now regrets doing.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said.

“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

In 2010, Seyfried spoke about watching HBO’s 2008 series Big Love with her parents and being “horrified” by the sex scenes she had shot.

“I was sitting there watching and all of a sudden, it cut to a scene where two people are having sex, and it’s me! Having sex! I just thought, ‘No, no, no!’” she told The Telegraph.

Amanda Seyfried (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

“‘It was so much more graphic than I remembered. I was horrified.”