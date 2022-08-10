Amanda Seyfried Regrets Her Nude Scenes At Age 19: 'I Wanted to Keep My Job'

Photo credit: Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried made her on-screen debut when she was just a teenager in the 1999 season of As the World Turns before joining popular soap operas like All My Children and eventually landing her breakout role in Mean Girls, which has to be a certifiable cult-classic by now. Though her iconic roles since have pretty much cemented her as a household name (I mean, how could you not love her in the Mamma Mia! franchise?!), the actor recalls in a new interview that behind the scenes, her success didn't protect her from everything.

When speaking with Porter magazine, Amanda admitted that, all things considered, she came out of early 2000ss Hollywood 'pretty unscathed', but she did have to cope with uncomfortable situations. 'Being 19, walking around without my underwear on—like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?' she explained. 'Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.'

The Emmy nominee then explained that in the years since, there's been a shift in her confidence level that has shielded her from facing the same predicaments as an adult. 'There’s a respect level that I have never felt so fully around me,' she mused. 'It has nothing to do with any level of fame or recognition or critical acclaim. Whatever it is, it’s not because of Mank, it’s not because of The Dropout, it’s not about having seen my movies. I’m respected because I’m 36 years old, and I know who the f*ck I am.'

Earlier this year, Amanda dished to Marie Claire in a cover story that she 'always felt really grossed out' by male Mean Girls fans who would reference a joke about her character, Karen Smith, knowing the weather forecast by touching her boobs. 'I always felt really grossed out by that,' she admitted. 'I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.' In that same interview, she also discussed the state of child stars today, saying, 'I think being really famous [at a young age] must really f*cking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers.'

Story continues

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

In more recent years, Seyfried has openly discussed her own mental health journey and constantly advocates for therapy. In her Porter interview, she admits to finally cracking the code when it comes to how she keeps herself grounded in the face of societal pressures. 'When I meet somebody who’s younger, like in their twenties, and they get rejected…by a job or something like that, it crushes them completely for a minute,' she says. 'Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I’m uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family.'

You Might Also Like