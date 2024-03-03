Amanda Serrano eye injury causes cancellation of fight against Nina Meinke

An emotional Amanda Serrano appeared in the ring wearing sunglasses after the fight was called off

Amanda Serrano's Puerto Rico homecoming fight against Nina Meinke was cancelled minutes before it was due to take place after she was declared medically unfit because of an eye injury.

Featherweight world champion Serrano, 35, was set to defend her WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Germany's Meinke.

Promoter Jake Paul said Serrano sustained an exposed cornea on Friday.

Standing in the ring an emotional Serrano told fans: "I am so sorry. I wanted to fight in front of my people."

She promised she would have her retirement fight in Puerto Rico and then later in a post on X, she wrote: "With a torn broken heart I want to say I'm so sorry.

"Everyone who knows me knows I'm a warrior and I would never agree to cancel a fight. I would have fought without an eye or arm."

Serrano promised Meinke would get her "title opportunity" and would receive 100% of her purse, while fans in attendance would get a full refund.

Most Valuable Promotions said the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission made the final decision, telling them there was "no way she can fight with her eye in its current condition".

Speaking from the ring alongside Serrano, Paul said: "Her cornea was exposed and she was failing some eye tests. She did everything to make it happen and this happened super last minute.

"You can't risk losing your eyesight forever just for a fight. I know she's a warrior, this is one of the best women in the world, you guys should applaud her."

Paul earlier beat Ryan Bourland in the co-main event with a first-round knockout to claim his ninth win in 10 professional fights, with his only loss coming to Tommy Fury.