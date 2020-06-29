All of Amanda Seales's Beauty Looks From the 2020 BET Awards

The 20th anniversary of the BET Awards are officially here (virtually, of course — COVID-19 is still going on, after all). Normally, celebrities would be walking the red carpet to show off their looks for the evening before gathering to celebrate some of our favorite artists. Instead, they're video chatting into the program from their homes and other remote locations, and we're watching previously-recorded performances. The entire award show — which aired amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and worldwide protests against police brutality — was a celebration of Black lives.

Seales (a comedian you should be following, if you aren't already) hosted the award show in front of a green screen at her house. Without the time pressure of a live show, Seales was able to change up her looks far more than your average host. It's clear she wasn't about to let the pandemic stop her from looking like a star. Take a look:

The comedian shared her "red carpet" look for the evening — the first of many — on her Instagram stories. It which includes a classic red lip by makeup artist Renée Sanganoo to match her Khala Whitney latex dress. She kept her eye makeup simple and went with a light brown smoky eye. Seales' hair was the real stand-out of the look; hairstylist Nicole Newland gave her long black-to-gray ombré braids a new look by braiding them into a crown, which fits her role as host perfectly.

Then, as the main event started, Seales took the "stage" with another star-stunning look.

The host kept her makeup from the red carpet but switched up her hair. She was wearing a braided faux hawk with a long braided ponytail in the back, a true statement hairstyle, and a vibrant printed dress with someone playing the guitar on it. Then, for a split second, Seales for changed into an afro to introduce the first performer of the night.

For her next look, Seales wore her braids up in a high pony. She swapped out her bold red lip for lipstick in a deeper, brownish hue. As for her outfit, she wore a mustard color jumpsuit with shoulder pads.

Shortly after she traded in the jumpsuit for a mini black dress and a pink faux fur jacket. Keeping the hair in the high pony, she jazzed it up with a pink bandana tied in a bow.

Next up, she took out the high pony and pulled back her braids. She wore a sexy mesh black dress and went back to her original red lip. We love this look so much.

Then Seales wore her hair in a low ponytail pulling her braids to the side and accessorized the style with a black beret. The host wore a white turtle neck with a leather corset on top.

The comedian then went back to the high pony and dressed it up with a gold chain around the base of the ponytail. She wore a berry-colored pigment on her lips and a floral off the shoulder dramatic gown — perfect for the host of the show.

The next look was truly for Black culture. Seales wore a brick red lip color with her hair styled back with a fitted hat to accessorize the style. For her outfit, she wore an oversized Black Lives Matter jersey.

Beauty in Blue is what we are calling this look. The host took to the "stage" wearing a blue off-the-shoulder, mid-length dress with her hair styled down and to the side. This look was topped off with a simple nude lip, keeping the focus on the dress and hair.

Time for a switch up. Seales pulled her braids up into a topknot, threw on a mauve lip, and this gorgeous copper-metallic gown (which matched her golden microphone to perfection.)

Last but certainly not least, the host changed into a Gucci tracksuit, slippers, a bright red lip, and a side high braided pony tail. Keeping it comfy yet chic to end the 2020 BET Awards.

Honestly, we were sweating keeping up with these looks throughout the night — not that we're complaining. Tonight was a ride full of amazing music, beauty looks (did you see Chloe and Halle?), and important messages about equality and justice for the Black communities. We hope that you were as inspired as us, and consider donating to support the Black Lives Matters movement if you are able to.

