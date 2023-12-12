Amanda Ribas wants Carla Esparza at UFC 300: ‘I want someone really good in the rankings’

If it were up to Amanda Ribas, she would be sharing the cage with a former UFC champion next time she competes.

Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made a successful return to strawweight in November by stopping Luana Pinheiro. The Brazilian has bounced back and forth between the 115 and 125-pound divisions during her UFC career, but says she feels like a stronger fighter in the lighter weight class.

She wants a top-ranked opponent in her next appearance, even if it’s as high as the No. 1 contender. If Ribas had her choice, it would be against the division’s first title holder.

“If I could pick, it would be Carla Esparza because we talked about that before,” Ribas told MMA Junkie. “… I know I am ambitious now. I’m talking the No. 2 and No .3, but I want someone really good in the rankings. If the UFC gives me another one, I’m here.”

During her most recent post-fight press conference, Ribas told reporters she wanted to be a part of the UFC’s upcoming milestone event UFC 300, but won’t hold out if it means missing other opportunities, especially for a fight in Brazil.

“My last fight in Brazil I did in Brasilia, and it was without audience, and was not so good,” Ribas said. “So, I want to fight in Brazil too if I don’t fight in UFC 300, because I want to feel the ‘Uh vai morrer! Uh vai morrer!'”

Ribas has traded wins and losses over her past six fights, and hasn’t strung together wins since a streak of five was snapped in 2021. Now that she has returned to the division where she feels strongest, Ribas appears ready to take on the toughest competition available as she navigates her way to an opportunity to fight for UFC gold.

“I want someone better ranked than me,” Ribas said. “I’ve shown a lot of good fights. Even when I lose a fight, I put my heart inside the cage. I know it is good fights to watch, so I hope UFC can give me some good opponents, and better ranking than me.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie