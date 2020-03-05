Amanda Nunes will defend featherweight title vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in May

Amanda Nunes will defend the featherweight belt in May at UFC 250. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her title against Felicia Spencer, UFC president Dana White said Thursday per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The fight is scheduled for UFC 250 held on May 9 at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White. First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months. pic.twitter.com/3Tz4MfPjch — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

It’s Nunes’ first defense at 145 pounds.

Nunes seeks to continue historic run

Nunes (19-4 MMA, 12-1 UFC) also holds the bantamweight title, which she successfully defended at UFC 245 in December. It was a one-sided win against Germaine de Randamie and her 10th consecutive. It was the seventh victory in that span against a former UFC champion.

She’s held dual titles since December 2018 when she knocked out long-reigning featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

It was expected the 31-year-old Brazilian would defend the title at UFC 250. She tweeted after the UFC event in Norfolk that she was open to fighting either of the 145-pound division winners.

I like both winners tonight. Now it’s up to the @danawhite I’m ready for either. 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 1, 2020

Spencer fresh off knockout at UFC Norfolk

Spencer (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) defeated Zarah Fairn via first-round TKO at last weekend’s UFC bout in Norfolk. She will get a chance at the title within 10 months of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 240. Spencer would become the third Canadian, and third woman, to win a UFC title.

Megan Anderson won the other 145-pound fight. She has a loss against Spencer in a previous meeting.

