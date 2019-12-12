Amanda Nunes says she will fight Claressa Shields, but only on her terms

LAS VEGAS — It has become the worst kept secret in combat sports: Mixed martial artists are looking to step into a boxing ring, not necessarily for the challenge, but for the pay that's attached to doing so.

Ever since Conor McGregor made a career-high payday by entering the squared circle with Floyd Mayweather Jr., many MMA fighters have sought to secure the proverbial bag by calling out some of the biggest names in boxing. Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley have taken aim at Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou have taken a shot at Tyson Fury, Cris "Cyborg" Justino has challenged Claressa Shields and numerous other fighters have called out Mayweather.

Don’t count Amanda Nunes among those who are looking to lace up a pair of boxing gloves.

The current baddest woman on the planet and two-division UFC champion has no interest in stepping into the ring despite numerous reports suggesting a boxing match with the undefeated Shields is in the works.

"No and never," Nunes told Sporting News when asked if she had ever considered boxing. "I never even knew that this was a thing until recently."

Shields will be in attendance at UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Nunes defends her UFC women's bantamweight title against Germaine De Randamie. Should Nunes defeat the Dutch kickboxer, she would have effectively cleared out the 135-pound division as well as the featherweight (145-pound) division with victories over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm and Cyborg.

There is a prevailing thought that Nunes would seek out new challenges should she defeat De Randamie, and a boxing match with Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and fellow two-division champion, could be just what the doctor ordered in that regard. The fight would also yield a massive payday and generate intrigue across both sports. UFC president Dana White told BT Sport that there have been talks about a potential clash between the fighters.

Nunes is open to fighting Shields, but on her terms.

"I'm not the type of fighter who is looking for new things,” Nunes said. "If she wants to see me, she has to come to my world. I’m an MMA fighter. If you want to see me, come grapple with me and strike with me in MMA. I'm not a boxer."

Nunes made it clear that she is "happy" with her current situation and looking forward to defending her featherweight title in 2020. If Shields wants a piece of her, Nunes said, then she had better begin training in MMA gyms to work on her grappling, takedown defense and MMA striking.

Until then, Nunes is perfectly fine with fending off all comers inside the Octagon.

"We'll see what happens after Saturday but Dana White always has some good ideas," Nunes said. "We'll sit down and talk about it.

"But it won't be boxing."