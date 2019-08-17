Report: Amanda Nunes to defend UFC bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie

A 16-second knockout of Aspen Ladd was enough to get Germaine de Randamie a shot at the UFC’s most dominant force.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC bantamweight title against de Randamie at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports. The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Germaine de Randamie’s second shot at Amanda Nunes

This will be de Randamie’s second fight against Nunes, having previously lost to her via first-round TKO in Nov. 2013 before either fighter had ever won a belt.

Since that fight, de Randamie has reeled off five straight wins. She also won the inaugural featherweight belt, but was later stripped of it for refusing to fight Cris Cyborg, citing PED concerns.

De Randamie’s last fight was a quick knockout of Ladd, which was enough to bump her to the top of the bantamweight contender rankings.

Amanda Nunes is still Amanda Nunes

This will be Nunes’ fifth title defense after dispatching Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington and Holly Holm during her reign. Also the UFC featherweight title holder after knocking out Cyborg, Nunes solidifies her argument as the greatest female fighter in MMA history with each win.

To give you a sense of Nunes’ place in history, the Brazilian already holds a victory over literally every woman who has ever held the featherweight (de Randamie, Cyborg), bantamweight (Rousey, Holm, Miesha Tate) and flyweight (Shevchenko twice, but at bantamweight) titles except for inaugural flyweight title holder Nicco Montaño.

Amanda has won her last nine fights, capturing and holding two UFC titles in the process. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

