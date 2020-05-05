Amanda Nunes' featherweight title defense moved to June after coronavirus delay

Amanda Nunes’ next title defense has a new date.

The UFC dual-champion will defend her featherweight title at UFC 250 on June 6 against Felicia Spencer, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

The fight had originally been scheduled to take place this Saturday, but the entire event was canceled and replaced with the revamped UFC 249. Nunes had said earlier that she would not participate in the event anyway, saying she wanted a proper training camp amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From CBS Sports:

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9," Nunes said. "I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

While the “Who?” and “When?” has been answered for Nunes, the “Where?” is still reportedly up in the air. UFC 250 was slated for Perth, Australia before cancellation, but the ongoing pandemic means that isn’t happening.

ESPN reports that UFC is hoping to hold the event at its Apex arena in Las Vegas, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission has yet to announce if it will allow any events in June.

If Las Vegas doesn’t work out, you’d imagine that Florida would be the natural destination given that the UFC already has its next three events scheduled in a state that is allowing pretty much all sporting events provided spectators aren’t allowed in.

Amanda Nunes will be fighting next month. (AP Photo/John Locher)

More from Yahoo Sports: