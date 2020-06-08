Amanda Nunes and Cody Garbrandt tower over UFC 250 fighter payroll

Amanda Nunes victory at UFC 250

Just when it seems Amanda Nunes has reached the top of the mountain, she finds another summit.

Nunes defeated former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer in their UFC 250 featherweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. In doing so, she became the first fighter in UFC history to win and defend championship belts in two separate weight classes simultaneously. Nunes also holds the bantamweight belt.

The champ had to go all five rounds to get the victory, but she was dominant in doing so, netting a unanimous decision from the judges. She also topped the UFC 250 fighters salaries, earning a payroll high of $450,000 to Spencer's $125,000.

Former men's bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt returned to form to end a three-fight losing skid with a walk-off knockout over Raphael Assuncao. The victory scored Garbrandt a $260,000 payday, to which he later added another $50,000 for his Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer was the promotion's second at its Las Vegas based Apex facility since the global coronavirus pandemic forced sports to cease operations. The UFC was the first major sports organization to get back in business. The promotion's domestic events are expected to be held at the Apex for the foreseeable future.

The figures in the reported UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer took place on Saturday, June 6, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Photo courtesy of UFC and Getty Images)

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Fighter Salaries

Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Felicia Spencer: $125,000

Cody Garbrandt: $260,000 (includes $130,000 win bonus) def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Aljamain Sterling: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus) def. Cory Sandhagen: $80,000

Neil Magny: $158,000 (includes $79,000 win bonus) def. Rocco Martin: $48,000

Sean O’Malley: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Eddie Wineland: $46,000

Alex Caceres: $116,000 (includes $58,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $27,000

Ian Heinisch: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $33,000

Cody Stamann: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $33,000

Maki Pitolo: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Charles Byrd: $12,000

Alex Perez: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Jussier Formiga: $49,000

Devin Clark: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Alonzo Menifield: $14,000

Herbert Burns: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Evan Dunham: $60,000

Dana White's UFC 250 post-fight press conference

