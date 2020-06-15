Amanda Nauman takes over Cyclingnews' Instagram for a day of gravel riding

Two-time Dirty Kanza winner, Amanda Nauman (SDG-Muscle Monster)

Two-time Dirty Kanza winner, Amanda Nauman (SDG-Muscle Monster), will take over Cyclingnews' Instagram account for a special day of gravel riding on Monday, June 15 beginning 7 a.m. PST. Follow Nauman as she takes you on her gravel training ride through Mammoth Lakes in California's Sierra Nevada mountains on our Instagram - @Cyclingnews_feed.

Nauman's ride will bring you on an adventure, and provide a sneak-peak to sections of her upcoming inaugural event Mammoth Tuff Gravel Race set to take place on September 19.

"These are the roads I've trained on to prepare for some of my biggest goals and I want to share the magic and see who's 'tuff' enough to join me," Nauman said in a recent event press release.

She created a 40-mile route for her training ride on Monday that showcases some great features of the Mammoth Tuff route that ventures along the Inyo National Forest (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land. Ten per cent of the entry to her event will go back to helping preserve our public lands.

"It'll look awesome out there," Nauman said. "We have a dog so I'll likely start with the morning walk, coffee, breakfast, preparing for the ride, lay out what I'm bringing with me, show the bike and equipment, then showcase the ride views, and my recovery. I'll also throw in an afternoon hike and a 'cheers' with drink at the end of the day to thank everyone."

The Mammoth Tuff Gravel Race will offer two course lengths. The short course is around 45 miles with 2,000 feet of climbing and will circle the famous caldera. The long course is around 100 miles with 8,000 feet of elevation gain and travels through the Volcanic Tableland formed by the Long Valley Caldera.

Join Amanda Nauman for her training ride through Mammoth Lakes on our Instagram – @Cyclingnews_feed.





