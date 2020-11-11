Amanda Kloots Shares How She's Preparing for First Christmas Since Nick Cordero's Death: It 'Won't Be Easy'

Amanda Kloots/Instagram. Inset: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Amanda Kloots is thinking about her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, as she prepares for her first Christmas since his death.

On Tuesday, the fitness instructor, 38, opened up about her upcoming holiday plans as she showed off the holiday decorations she recently put up around her Los Angeles home with help from her brother, Todd.

While Kloots adores Christmas, she shared that celebrating this year's festivities "won’t be easy" without Cordero, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

"Tonight my brother and I decorated my house with Christmas decor," she began in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of Kloots' Christmas tree. "I knew this might be a hard thing to do so I chose to make it joyful with my brother. We bought new decorations today, came home, put on Christmas music and got to it!"

View photos

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with their son Elvis Eduardo

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Reveals Vase She and Son Elvis Made Using Her Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes

"I decided not to question anything this year," Kloots continued. "I hung every sentimental ornament and all our stockings. Some of it doesn’t make any sense at all, but it’s ok."

"For me, right now, it’s ok. I think in an odd way it makes me feel like Nick is still here," she said.

The mother of one, who shares 17-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, went on to call 2020 a "year of firsts," explaining to her followers that the "holiday season won’t be easy, especially because I love Christmas."

View photos

Story continues