Amanda Kloots Says Work-Life Balance as a Mother Is 'Hard': 'We Were Both in Tears Today'

Stephanie Wenger
Amanda Kloots is opening up about the challenges of being a working mother more than two years after her husband Nick Cordero died of COVID complications.

On Monday, The Talk co-host, 40, revealed that it is becoming "harder and harder" to say goodbye to her son Elvis Eduardo, 3, in a heartfelt Instagram post. Kloots had been spending time with her son in Canada while filming her upcoming holiday film, Fit for Christmas.

"We were both in tears today, holding each other tight, doing our handshake, hugging and kissing over and over. This is new…these types of goodbyes," she wrote alongside a photo of the mother-son duo sharing a kiss on the beach. "He understands now when I have to leave him."

"The work/life balance as a working mother is so hard," she continued. "I love work and I love my son. It's an emotional rollercoaster that I don't think you can fully understand until you do."

The television host concluded the post with a special thank you to all the people who supported her while she balanced work and family.

"I'm so lucky to have a village of incredible people that help me on a daily basis," she said. "I couldn't do anything without you. You know who you are and I'm eternally grateful."

During Elvis' trip to Canada, the Dancing with the Stars alum documented their adventures on social media including her son's first donut from Canadian favorite Tim Hortons and going whale watching.

Kloots also shared that her son will be making an appearance in Fit for Christmas in an Instagram post.

"I think Nick would be proud that we are making our first movie in Canada," she shared of her late husband.

The television personality added, "Elvis nailed his scene today. Said his line on cue, improvised from take to take and even yelled 'action'! It was so fun having him on set with me making Christmas magic!"

Last month, Kloots paid tribute to Cordero on the second anniversary of his death on Instagram. Set to the song "Ghost" by Justin Bieber, the post featured a video montage of photos of the couple together through the years, as well as some solo shots of the Waitress actor.

"Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick," Kloots wrote. "It was the hardest day of my life."

"There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room," she continued. "He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."

Kloots then shared the story of a friend who had a "beautiful dream" about Cordero on the first anniversary of his death, writing that "we were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant."

"When she asked him why he was there he said, 'What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It's the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love,' " Cordero said in the friend's dream, according to Kloots.

After learning this story, the mom of one said she took it as a "clear message" from her late husband to celebrate him on the day he died.

"Hearing this completely changed my mood," Kloots wrote. "He's celebrating today? He's happy? Birth and death have so many similarities. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks 'new birth' day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to an otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th."

She concluded the post with a direct message for Cordero, writing, "I love honey. I miss you more than life."

Cordero was 41 when he died in 2020 from COVID complications.

