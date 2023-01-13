Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'

Dory Jackson
·4 min read
nick cordero, amanda kloots
nick cordero, amanda kloots

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots is honoring the mother of her late husband, Nick Cordero, after her death.

The Talk co-host, 40, announced the devastating news on Instagram Friday. Sharing a carousel of photos of her mother-in-law, Lesley, over the years — some of which included Cordero — Kloots wrote, "My heart is broken to today. Nick's mother, my mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has passed away."

"Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved," she explained. "We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life."

Kloots then went on to describe Lesley's "very close" relationship with her late son, sharing that Cordero "talked to her pretty much every day."

RELATED: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

"He called her 'momsie.' Their relationship was one of the first things that I loved about Nick," she continued. "I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond. Nick always encouraged Lesley's passion to be an artist. After losing her husband and Nick, she dove into her art and started a business selling her paintings all over the world."

She continued, "This one is hard for me. I don't know how to make sense of it, there actually isn't a way. It is not fair. This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief. My heart goes out to the Cordero family, literally the strongest family I know. I'm honored to know them, love them, and call them my brother and sister."

Closing out her emotional tribute, Kloots included a special message directed at Lesley: "Mom, my hope is that you are with Nick and Eduardo now, wrapped in their arms. That you are at peace - healthy, happy, no longer in any pain or suffering."

"What you dealt with the last 6 years of your life was insurmountable but you still got up every day and kept living. You showed us all what courage looks like. You truly did Live Your Life," she continued, referencing her late husband's song. "You were the definition of resilience. I will miss you tremendously."

Kloots added: "Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma. Rest in peace mom. I'll love you forever 🤍"

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Details Late Husband Nick Cordero's Final Moments in Hospital: It's Still Fresh in My Memory

Many of Kloots' famous friends left supportive messages in the post's comments section.

"I am so sorry honey I'm sending all my love and healing 💔🙏🏻🕊," Rachel Zoe wrote as Sarah Michelle Gellar responded, "Sending you ❤️ and to the entire Cordero family."

Jenna Dewan said, "Awwww my love I'm so sorry thinking of you and sending you all our love 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

"I'm so so sorry Amanda," Melanie Lynskey added. "Sending you all my love and prayers ❤️❤️❤️"

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Shares What She's Telling Son Elvis as He's 'Started Asking Where His Dad Is'

nick cordero and amanda kloots
nick cordero and amanda kloots

Ashley Becker Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero and their son Elvis

Lesley's passing comes more than two years after Cordero died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He had been in the hospital for over 90 days, even having his leg amputated, before succumbing to the virus.

Celebrating his second death anniversary over the summer, Kloots — who shares son Elvis, 3, with the late Broadway actor — posted a heartbreaking tribute set to "Ghost" by Justin Bieber. The post also featured a series of photos of the twosome over the years.

"Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him," she wrote at the time. "Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kloots said that she has since "reframed" the day of his death as "Nick's 'new birth' day."

"This idea brought a positive light to a[n] otherwise dark day," she said before adding a sweet message for Cordero, saying, "I love [you] honey. I miss you more than life."

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • Ravens say Stephens fell ill, went to hospital last weekend

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became “acutely ill” at the team hotel before Sunday's game at Cincinnati and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment but is now back in Baltimore and feeling better, according to the team's statement Wednesday. The 25-year-old Stephens has started four games for Baltimore this season, including the two before last weekend. The Ravens play at Cincinnati again Sunday night i

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Gilgeous-Alexander scores 33, leads Thunder past Mavericks

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-109 on Sunday night. It was supposed to be a showdown between two of the league's top scorers in Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, but Doncic — the NBA’s scoring leader with 34 points per game — sat out with a sore left ankle. Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Saturday in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander, a guard who enter

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying