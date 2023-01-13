Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'

nick cordero, amanda kloots

Amanda Kloots is honoring the mother of her late husband, Nick Cordero, after her death.

The Talk co-host, 40, announced the devastating news on Instagram Friday. Sharing a carousel of photos of her mother-in-law, Lesley, over the years — some of which included Cordero — Kloots wrote, "My heart is broken to today. Nick's mother, my mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has passed away."

"Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved," she explained. "We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life."

Kloots then went on to describe Lesley's "very close" relationship with her late son, sharing that Cordero "talked to her pretty much every day."

"He called her 'momsie.' Their relationship was one of the first things that I loved about Nick," she continued. "I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond. Nick always encouraged Lesley's passion to be an artist. After losing her husband and Nick, she dove into her art and started a business selling her paintings all over the world."

She continued, "This one is hard for me. I don't know how to make sense of it, there actually isn't a way. It is not fair. This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief. My heart goes out to the Cordero family, literally the strongest family I know. I'm honored to know them, love them, and call them my brother and sister."

Closing out her emotional tribute, Kloots included a special message directed at Lesley: "Mom, my hope is that you are with Nick and Eduardo now, wrapped in their arms. That you are at peace - healthy, happy, no longer in any pain or suffering."

"What you dealt with the last 6 years of your life was insurmountable but you still got up every day and kept living. You showed us all what courage looks like. You truly did Live Your Life," she continued, referencing her late husband's song. "You were the definition of resilience. I will miss you tremendously."

Kloots added: "Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma. Rest in peace mom. I'll love you forever 🤍"

Many of Kloots' famous friends left supportive messages in the post's comments section.

"I am so sorry honey I'm sending all my love and healing 💔🙏🏻🕊," Rachel Zoe wrote as Sarah Michelle Gellar responded, "Sending you ❤️ and to the entire Cordero family."

Jenna Dewan said, "Awwww my love I'm so sorry thinking of you and sending you all our love 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

"I'm so so sorry Amanda," Melanie Lynskey added. "Sending you all my love and prayers ❤️❤️❤️"

nick cordero and amanda kloots

Ashley Becker Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero and their son Elvis

Lesley's passing comes more than two years after Cordero died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He had been in the hospital for over 90 days, even having his leg amputated, before succumbing to the virus.

Celebrating his second death anniversary over the summer, Kloots — who shares son Elvis, 3, with the late Broadway actor — posted a heartbreaking tribute set to "Ghost" by Justin Bieber. The post also featured a series of photos of the twosome over the years.

"Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him," she wrote at the time. "Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."

Kloots said that she has since "reframed" the day of his death as "Nick's 'new birth' day."

"This idea brought a positive light to a[n] otherwise dark day," she said before adding a sweet message for Cordero, saying, "I love [you] honey. I miss you more than life."