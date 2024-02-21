Amanda Kloots Makes “The Bold and the Beautiful” Debut Alongside 4-Year-Old Son Elvis: 'Just a Pro'

'The Talk' host shares her son with late husband Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 from COVID complications

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Amanda Kloots and son Elvis filming 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Amanda Kloots is making her soap opera debut — and she's doing it with her son Elvis!

The Talk host, 41, guest stars on Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful alongside her 4-year-old son Elvis. Ahead of the episode, Kloots talked with TV Insider about working with her son, whom she says is "just a pro."

"He is not nervous. He listens. He loves it. I mean, I don't think he understands yet that he's acting, but he knows his lines, he improvs, and he does different things each take. He's hilarious," the proud mom told the outlet.

The proud mom also shared a few photos on her Instagram Wednesday from her time filming the episode. The mother-son duo smiled together outside of the soundstage and laughed as they posed for photos while filming their scenes.

"Some behind the scenes shots from shooting @boldandbeautifulcbs which airs today!! Thank you to the cast and crew for being so wonderful and welcoming!" Kloots wrote in her caption.

Kloots shares her son with late husband Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 of COVID complications at age 41.

For Valentine's Day last week, Kloots shared photos of her time away in Maui with son Elvis and some members of her family.

"He woke up this morning and said 'I love you so much that I can't stop cuddling you,' " she shared. "What a way to wake up on Valentines Day ❤️! Loving him is the best."

While appearing as a speaker at End Well’s annual symposium in November, Kloots shared with Yvette Nicole Brown that Elvis has begun to ask more questions about his father's death.

"My son is 4 years old now, and he's sort of trying to now understand what happened to his dad and that he doesn't have a dad," she explained. "For some reason, he always brings it up on the way to preschool, and I drop him off and have to go right to work."

The television personality said that dealing with him bringing up what happened to his dad is "so hard some days because some days you just shut down, and you don't want to talk about it, or you just like shut down and you don't want it to enter your world."

Read the original article on People.