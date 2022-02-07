Amanda Kloots Bonds with Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo: 'A Club We Didn't Ever Think We'd Be in'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Amanda Kloots Instagram
Amanda Kloots Instagram

Amanda Kloots Instagram

Amanda Kloots and Kelly Rizzo are leaning on each other for support.

On Sunday, Kloots, 39, posted an Instagram photo of herself and Rizzo, 42, sharing that they had met and bonded with one another after the deaths of their husbands.

Kloots' husband Nick Cordero died from COVID-19 complications at age 41 in July 2020, while Rizzo's husband Bob Saget died in January. He was 65.

"New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in," Kloots wrote alongside her post. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ❤️."

In the comments section, Rizzo responded: "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side. ❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Says the 'World Will Never Be the Same' After Death of 'Incredible Husband' Bob Saget

Rizzo's meetup with Kloots comes after the Eat Travel Rock blogger found a special way to honor her late husband at the end of last month.

Rizzo revealed in an Instagram post that she took the stage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to celebrate Saget. The moment was particularly poignant in that it took place at the venue where Saget launched his career as a comedian over 40 years ago.

"So remember when I said you'll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life," Rizzo wrote alongside several snaps from the comedy tribute event.

Continuing, Rizzo noted how Saget "would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up" by his good friends, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer and John Stamos.

"I know it made him smile big (especially making Jim laugh like that- Bob would've been like 'way to go honey, I knew you could do it')," she went on. "Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us."

Rizzo added, "Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob's lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day."

Kloots, meanwhile, most recently paid tribute to her late love when she posted a touching throwback video of Cordero feeding their son Elvis Eduardo, now 2, when he was an infant.

In the clip, the Broadway star mimicked eating Elvis' food, before feeding him and cheering when he took a bite.

"This video of Nick and Elvis was taken exactly two years ago today. It popped up on my phone memories today," Kloots wrote alongside the sweet moment. "It might be my favorite father/son moment I caught on camera. It used to make me too sad to watch, but now I watch it and smile."

Reflecting on the loss of her husband, The Talk co-host continued, "I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life. There's been a lot of loss recently and it really got me thinking about what death teaches us? What lessons can we learn?"

Noting that it could just be "a stage of grief I'm passing through," Kloots added, "I don't know, but I'm in a phase of throwing caution to the wind!"

