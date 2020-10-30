Amanda Holden Did Tiger King For Halloween And The Results Are Obviously Incredible

If there’s anything we learned about Amanda Holden’s social media posts during lockdown, it’s that she always commits 110% to entertaining us, and things were no different as she celebrated Halloween on Friday morning.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge roped in her Heart Breakfast colleagues for the best take on Tiger King fancy dress we’ve seen yet.

Amanda transformed into conservationist Carole Baskin – complete with that pink kaftan – while co-host Jamie Theakston became a rather convincing Joe Exotic.

Somehow, they’d also managed to get showbiz reporter and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts to become their tiger, with Amanda posing with her on a leash on Instagram.

She wrote: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens... this is one cute Puss.”

Ashley joked that the “Pussycat got loose” as she shared her own photos.

During lockdown, Mandy was responsible for some of our favourite social media moments, including the time she got dolled up to take the bins out, mowed the lawn in her wedding dress and pulled hilarious pranks on her two daughters.

“I’ve enjoyed TikTok and the madness of 2020 and trying to keep everyone’s peckers up,” she recently told HuffPost UK. “I’ve enjoyed the silly aspect of it.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.