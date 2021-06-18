Amanda Holden says she’s ‘not a conspiracy theorist’ as she posts about anti-lockdown rally

(Getty/Amanda Holden)

Amanda Holden has said she is “not a conspiracy theorist” as she shared her frustration at the extension of lockdown in the UK.

Limits on social contact were originally scheduled to lift on 21 June in the UK, with theatres and venues available to open and festivals go ahead.

However, this date has been extended by four weeks due to rising concerns around the Delta variant, with 19 July the provisional date now given for when the last coronavirus restrictions in place should be lifted.

Writing on Instagram Stories on Thursday (17 June), the Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a poster advertising an anti-lockdown protest taking place in London later this month.

However, she was keen to clarify that she was not anti-vaccination and had received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Even if I wore a bikini to this it wouldn’t get reported! Odd that?” Holden wrote.

She then clarified: “And just to be clear – I’m double-vaccinated and not a conspiracy theorist…”

The TV personality shared her frustration on Instagram (Amanda Holden/Instagram)

Holden had also recently shared a meme implying that the four-week extension would last longer than promised.

The post, also shared on her Instagram Story, depicted her BGT co-stars Ant and Dec controlling Boris Johnson from a hidden earpiece, saying to him: “Tell them it will only be another 4 weeks.”

The meme was inspired by a popular prank the presenting duo perform on their show, Saturday Night Takeaway.

