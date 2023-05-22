Amanda Holden And Eamonn Holmes Had Telling Reactions To Phillip Schofield's This Morning Exit

Amanda Holden, Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield

Amanda Holden and Eamonn Holmes both had quite telling reactions to the news that Phillip Schofield would be stepping down as host of This Morning over the weekend.

Both TV personalities are reported to have had rather rocky relationships with Phillip, with the Britain’s Got Talent star posting on Instagram shortly after the news of his exit.

Although she didn’t reference the news directly, Amanda shared a celebratory flexing emoji on her social media page shortly after the news was announced.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Eamonn shared a picture of himself receiving a kiss from his granddaughter Emilia, claiming this “rounded off what turned out to be a good day”.

Phillip confirmed on Saturday afternoon that he had agreed with ITV he would part ways with This Morning with immediate effect.

News of Phillip’s departure came amid reports of a rift between himself and Holly – something which he had denied in the press a week earlier.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2022

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love,” he said.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

Holly Willoughby said of her colleague’s exit: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Amanda and Phillip previously co-hosted This Morning together while Holly was on maternity leave way back in 2015.

While the pair appeared to get on well on screen, it was reported they’d had a falling out in 2018 amid rumours Phillip had pushed to co-present with Rochelle Humes rather than Amanda when Holly took time off This Morning.

Meanwhile, Eamonn has taken a number of swipes at Phillip and Holly since parting ways with ITV in 2020, recently hitting back at accusations he had “jumped in” on a “witch-hunt” against the pair.

