Amanda Holden dedicates song to her stillborn baby boy

Amanda Holden has dedicated a song on her album to her stillborn baby boy.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and her husband Chris Hughes lost their son Theo in 2011. Holden was seven months into the pregnancy when Theo died in the womb and she had to deliver him by C-section.

The star is unveiling her first album next month and has dedicated the track With You, which is from the musical Ghost, to her son.

Here we go! Watch a very emotional @AmandaHolden introduce the first ever play of her brand new single 'With You' on Heart Breakfast! 🎶❤️



Download here: https://t.co/lhN6QjRj4a pic.twitter.com/B1S6BpuIdg — Heart (@thisisheart) September 4, 2020

"The last lines of this song are ‘You took my life with you, Took my world with you’ and so this is for Theo, our baby who was born sleeping and for Chris who stayed strong when I fell apart,” the Mirror quoted her as saying.

She added that it was “very emotional” to sing the song.

The TV star opened up about losing her son on the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars programme, which aired in July.

The 49-year-old said the C-section was “beyond horrific” and that she was worried about holding her son.

"All the way through it I said, ‘No, I can’t hold him, I can’t hold a dead baby' is what I kept saying. I was absolutely terrified,” she said.

When Theo was born, Holden’s midwife and close friend urged her to hold him.

“That’s when I held him in my arms for the first time and realised I was still a mummy, even though he was fast asleep,” she said.

Holden later set up a fund called Theo’s Hope, which aims to help provide bereavement counsellors in maternity units in the UK.

Amanda Holden departs from The Global Radio Studios

The TV star – also mum to daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight – has called her album Songs From My Heart.

Speaking on her Heart Radio show, she said: “This album is all the songs that I've loved in my life, sung for the people that I love in my life who mean the most to me.

“It's a massively emotional album and hopefully it’s something that everyone can relate to."