Amanda Holden dresses up for lockdown, takes out the bin in couture gown

Amanda Holden, pictured at a Britain's Got Talent 2020 photocall in January, has lifted the spirits of the nation by taking her bin out in a couture gown. (Getty Images)

Most of us are spending the coronavirus lockdown in our comfiest - and most un-stylish - clothing.

But not Amanda Holden.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, mixed things up on Monday night and donned a red carpet worthy evening dress to take out the bin.

Wearing a thigh-high split gown by British couture label Jennifer Clair and stilettos for the ‘outing’ in Richmond, Holden proceeded to put her black wheelie bin out.

Read more: Amanda Holden presents radio show in polka dot pyjamas

Holden, who is currently social distancing with her family in her London home between hosting her Heart radio show, documented the high-fashion moment on her Instagram account.

A number of Holden’s celebrity friends reacted to the high-fashion moment.

Former The One Show host Matt Baker commented: “Bin feeling rubbish wheelie cheered me up X” while singer Pixie Lott responded with a heart emoji, a laughing crying emoji and a fire emoji.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse wrote: “I meannnnnnnnnn YESSSSSSS” followed by a series of fire emoijs.

The mum-of-two isn’t the only celebrity who has taken the opportunity to play dress-up during lockdown.

On the same evening, inspired by Holden, Alan Carr opted to take his bin out in a slinky, silver jumpsuit.

Read more: Amanda Holden posts photo with lookalike daughter

The 43-year-old presenter and comedian completed the look with an orange wig.

Posting on Instagram, Carr wrote: “Why not look sexy when you’re putting out the trash?”.

And over the pond in the US, Brooke Shields held a ‘Met Gala dinner’ with her family on Sunday night.

Story continues

The 54-year-old model dressed in a high-fashion ensemble for a glam night-in with her daughters and husband.

Read more: Shop Amanda Holden’s affordable slogan jumper

Holden’s wheelie bin catwalk show doesn’t mark the presenter’s first foray into fun lockdown fashion.

She wore a set of satin, polka dot pyjamas to present her Heart radio breakfast show from home recently - and posted photos as evidence.