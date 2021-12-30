Amanda Gorman Recites Inspiring Poem Dedicated to the New Year

Amanda Gorman, a National Youth Poet Laureate who delivered "The Hill We Climb" at this year's presidential inauguration, has returned with a brand new poem titled "A New Day's Lyric."

Debuted by Instagram, the performance was filmed inside a theater starring Gorman dressed in a pearly white one-shoulder dress. "This hope is our door, our portal," Gorman recites. "Even if we never get back to normal, someday we can venture beyond it, to leave the known and take the first steps. So let us not return to what was normal, but reach toward what is next."

"I wrote 'A New Day’s Lyric' both to celebrate the new year and honor both the hurt and the humanity of the last one," the poet and activist explains in her caption. In addition to her inspiring words, Gorman is raising funds for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), which aims to provide "lifesaving programs to vulnerable communities worldwide." As of writing, Instagram has pledged $50,000 USD to the cause.

For those interested in donating, head over to the IRC's website for more information. Scroll down below and listen to Gorman recite "A New Day's Lyric" in full.