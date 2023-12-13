Amanda Bynes Talks About Undergoing Eyelid Surgery

Amanda Bynes says the blepharoplasty has helped her

Amanda Bynes says the blepharoplasty has helped her "feel a lot better in my skin."

Amanda Bynes is clearing the air after fans speculated that she’s been looking different these days.

In a viral TikTok video on Monday, the “She’s the Man” actor shared details about undergoing a procedure called blepharoplasty to remove skin on her eyelids.

“So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look, and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery,” Bynes, 37, says in the video.

The former Nickelodeon star added: “I don’t have those skin folds anymore ― it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin.”

Blepharoplasty is a type of plastic surgery to remove excess skin around the upper and lower eyelids, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Bynes didn’t specify her reason for undergoing the procedure, but she gushed about the results.

“I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery, and it’s one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done,” she says in the clip.

Last week, Bynes announced in an Instagram post that she was stepping back into the spotlight after more than a decade of publicly dealing with legal troubles and personal mental health concerns that landed her in an eight-year conservatorship.

On Saturday, the “Hairspray” actor’s “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast” had it’s first episode on Spotify.

The podcast, which is also available in video, marks Bynes’ first on-camera project since she starred in the 2010 hit comedy film, “Easy A,” E! News reported.

Related...