Amalgamating lows to deliver wintry, windy punch to the B.C. coast

The B.C. coast has seen no shortage of wintry weather lately, with snow impacting the lower and high elevations this weekend. Well, another round is on the way this week from multiple systems that will eventually join forces, although will be confined to the alpine regions as freezing levels rise. However, the communities at sea level will see heavy rain instead, with 50-75 mm for the Lower Mainland and southwestern Vancouver Island expected through Thursday. Meanwhile, the coastal mountains and high elevations of Vancouver Island could be hit with 20-40 cm of snow, likely to impact travel. More on the timing and impacts of the next systems, as well as a look at what to expect for Christmas, below.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: B.C. COAST TO SEE ANOTHER BOUT OF HEAVY RAIN, SNOW AND WIND

Alaska and stateside low-pressure systems will merge to become one this week, intensifying before pushing onto the coastal regions. The first low, originating in Alaska, will reach the North Coast Tuesday morning with a round of rain and heavy alpine snow.

Then the secondary system, a warm front south of the border, will move onto the South Coast Tuesday evening bringing rain, high-elevation snow and intense winds. The two lows will then amalgamate in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, with impacts continuing through the day.

bcrain

Through Thursday, rainfall amounts won't be out of the ordinary for the coastal sections but will still be fairly heavy. 50-75 mm is anticipated for the Lower Mainland and southwestern Vancouver Island and 10-30 mm for the North Coast.

Snowfall will with the next lows will be confined to the Interior, with 5-10 cm expected, and coastal mountains and higher elevations of Vancouver Island, where 20-40 cm is anticipated through Thursday. Those travelling through the mountain passes can expect difficult travel as a result.

Freezing levels will jump to 1500 metres Tuesday, remaining more than 1,000 metres until late week, so snowmelt will be a concern with some rain reaching the higher terrain this week.

bcsnow

As well, winds will be quite blustery with the incoming systems.

Along the North Coast, winds will begin to ramp up Tuesday afternoon, with gusts hitting 50-70 km/h. They will then intensify for Vancouver Island, the coastal mountains and the Rockies in the overnight hours, hitting 60-80 km/h.

WHITE OR GREEN CHRISTMAS?

Beyond the next systems, forecasters are watching the potential for a system around Christmas.

bcday7

As below seasonal temperatures dominate ahead of the holidays, any new systems would bring a risk for snow all the way to sea level, which then in turn increases the chance for a white Christmas.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the storm systems pushing into B.C.