Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20211.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Deposits increased $189.9 million to $5.9 billion on a linked quarter basis.

  • Political deposits remained strong and stable at $791.3 million as of June 30, 2021, with $99.3 million growth on a linked quarter basis.

  • Cost of deposits was 0.10%, down 10 bps from the second quarter of 2020.

  • PACE assessments grew $94.2 million to $545.8 million on a linked quarter basis, and grew $222.4 million on a year over year basis. Current quarter growth included $82.8 million of Commercial PACE assessments.

  • Loans decreased $85.4 million to $3.1 billion, on a linked quarter basis, due to continued prepayment activity and paydowns on commercial revolvers.

  • Net interest margin was 2.75%, compared to 2.85% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.10% for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Repurchased approximately 154,000 shares, or $2.5 million of common stock.

  • Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.

  • Nonperforming assets improved to $71.0 million or 1.08% of total assets as of June 30, 2021, compared to $81.0 million or 1.27% of total assets on a linked quarter basis.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am encouraged to report that our second quarter results provide confirmation of the continuing soundness of Amalgamated’s financial foundation, which underpins our ability to grow and accelerate profitability. Our deposit franchise remains a source of strength with one of the lowest cost of deposits in the industry at 10 basis points and powered by political deposits which have steadily grown following the recent election cycle. Our underwriting and credit management has positioned the Bank to explore a range of mission-aligned options as we focus on organic loan growth. While the current backdrop remains challenging as loan demand is tepid and prepayments remained elevated, our PACE assessments pipeline in both residential and commercial is encouraging and we are optimistic for loan demand to rebound as we look to the second half of the year.”

Brown added, “I am delighted that the Board asked me to lead Amalgamated into the future. After spending more than 30 years in the banking and financial services sectors, what attracted me to Amalgamated was their ability to redefine the concept of banking, never wavering from their century-long mission of empowering organizations and individuals to advance positive social change. I have spent a good portion of my career building brands both nationally and internationally in banking and financial services firms in the public and private sectors. Amalgamated’s mission is one that needs to be told to a world that is increasingly receptive to hearing it. We see significant opportunities in the markets in which Amalgamated participates and we are strategically evaluating how to maximize our brand and the ways we do business, including deepening our high-value client relationships, expanding our customer base, accelerating organic loan growth, and exploring M&A opportunities. I look forward to providing a more detailed plan on our third quarter call.”

[1] Effective March 1, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding stock of the Bank in a reorganization effected under New York law and in accordance with the terms of a Plan of Acquisition dated September 4, 2020. In this release, unless the context indicates otherwise, references to “we,” “us,” and “our” refer to the Company and the Bank. However, if the discussion relates to a period before the effective date, the terms refer only to the Bank.

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The $1.8 million decrease for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.7 million provision expense for loan losses compared to a $3.3 million release of provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter. The provision expense increase was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $1.3 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP)2 for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, and for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million of severance expense related to the modernization of our Trust Department and its related tax impact. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $0.7 million in expense related to the closure of six branches, and other adjustments, including the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $44.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $0.2 million increase from the preceding quarter reflected higher income on securities and lower interest expense on deposits, almost wholly offset by a decrease in interest income as average loans decreased $130.9 million from the prepayment and paydowns of residential and commercial loans. The $2.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in average loans of $408.3 million from the prepayment of residential and commercial loans and a 15 basis point decrease in yield due to lower yields on originations, partially offset by higher income on securities and lower interest expense on deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10 basis points from 2.85% in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 35 basis points from 3.10% in the second quarter of 2020. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans acquired in the New Resource Bank acquisition contributed two basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021, compared to two and three basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed three basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021, compared to four basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and two basis points in the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a recovery of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an expense of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The expense in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by an increase in allowance due to an increase of specific reserves for C&I loans, countered by net balance reductions.

Non-interest income was $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $8.7 million for the second quarter in 2020. This increase of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the preceding quarter, was primarily due to the expected decrease in equity method investment losses related to investments in solar initiatives partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in Trust Department fees primarily attributed to the low interest rate environment and pressure on fixed income bonds. The decrease of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020 was primarily due to a loss of $1.6 million related to equity investments in solar initiatives in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a $1.3 million gain in the second quarter of 2020. The Company primarily recognized the benefit of the tax credits in 2020, the initial year of the equity investment. We expect minimal losses in equity method investments during the remainder of 2021. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $0.3 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease of $1.4 million from the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $1.1 million charge for severance related to the modernization of our Trust Department in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease in professional service expense.

Our provision for income tax expense was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 26.9%, compared to 25.4% for the first quarter of 2021 and 24.9% for the second quarter of 2020.

[2] Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.

Results of Operations, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.6 million, or $0.72 per average diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.64 per average diluted share, for same period in 2020. The $2.7 million increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million recovery of provision for loan loss compared to a $16.8 million increase to provision for loan loss for the same period in 2020. This recovery of provision was partially offset by a $8.5 million decrease in non-interest income, a $5.3 million decrease in net interest income and a $0.9 million increase in non-interest expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $23.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million or $0.63 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core net income for the first six months of 2021 excludes severance costs, non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $83.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $89.1 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease of $5.3 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in average loans of $289.6 million and lower yields earned on interest bearing assets. These impacts are partially offset by an increase in average securities of $670.0 million, and a decrease in average rates paid on deposits.

Provision for loan losses totaled a recovery of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to an expense of $16.8 million for the same period in 2020. The recovery for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily driven by a release of allowance for loan loss due to lower loan balances, and the upgrade of one construction loan to a pass rating, countered by an increase in allowance due to an increase of specific reserves for C&I loans.

Non-interest income was $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.8 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $8.5 million. This decrease is primarily due to a decrease of $6.8 million in a tax credits on equity investment projects, a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch reported in other non-interest income in the prior year, a $0.9 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily attributed to the low interest rate environment and pressure on fixed income bonds, as mentioned above, the expected wind-down of the real estate fund, and a decrease in gain on the sale of securities. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $1.1 million in gains on the sale of residential loans.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $64.2 million, an increase of $0.9 million from $63.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in professional fees mainly related to our holding company formation and chief executive officer search, a $1.1 million increase in data processing mainly related to the modernization of our Trust Department and increased transaction processing post COVID-19, and a $0.9 million increase in other expenses, offset by a $2.9 million decrease in branch occupancy expense attributed to branch closure expenses in the prior year and lower rent expense in the current year.

We had income tax expense of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2020. Our effective tax rate was 26.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $6.6 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $0.6 billion was driven primarily by a $508.7 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $415.2 million increase in investment securities, of which $94.2 million was from PACE assessments, which was partially offset by a $309.9 million decrease in loans receivable, net.

Total loans, net at June 30, 2021 were $3.1 billion, a decrease of $309.9 million, or 18.1% annualized, compared to December 31, 2020. The decline in loans was primarily driven by a $152.9 million decrease in residential loans due to increased refinancing activity by existing customers, a $119.6 million decrease in commercial real estate and multifamily loans due to refinancing activity by existing customers, and a $58.2 million decrease in C&I loans due to the payoff of one large loan. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $4.0 million in loans remaining on a payment deferral program and still accruing interest, the majority of which were residential 1-4 family loans, and none were commercial loans.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $5.9 billion, an increase of $571.3 million, or 21.6% annualized, as compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $791.3 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $188.5 million compared to $602.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 51% of average deposits and 50% of ending deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021, a one basis point decrease from the preceding quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $71.0 million, or 1.08% of period-end total assets at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $11.2 million, compared with $82.2 million, or 1.38% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by the payoff of $11.2 million of non-accruing construction loans, and the decrease of $1.4 million of loans ninety days past due and accruing, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million of C&I loans.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $3.6 million to $38.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $41.6 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to decreases in loan balances. At June 30, 2021, we had $70.6 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.3 million was made, compared to $80.5 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2020 for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.20% at June 30, 2021 and 1.19% at December 31, 2020.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.63%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.68%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.93%, compared to 13.11%, 14.25% and 7.97%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was $548.2 million, compared to $535.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity was driven by $22.6 million of net income, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio and $3.7 million decrease in additional paid-in capital.

Our tangible book value per share was $17.07 as of June 30, 2021 compared to $16.66 as of December 31, 2020.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $6.6 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $5.9 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, our trust business held $39.2 billion in assets under custody and $16.6 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for June 30, 2021 versus certain periods in 2020 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” and are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this press release include statements about expected rebound in loan demand, the wind-down in our real estate fund and the losses in our equity method investments. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of the loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vi) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in our core markets, including, but not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally; (vii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (viii) the results of regulatory examinations; (ix) potential deterioration in real estate values; (x) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (xi) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (xii) increased competition for experienced executives in the banking industry; and (xiii) unexpected challenges and potential operational disruptions related to our executive officer transitions. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Loans

$

30,156

$

31,109

$

35,225

$

61,265

$

70,837

Securities

13,094

12,170

11,746

25,264

24,299

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

41

48

66

89

135

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

131

90

83

221

479

Total interest and dividend income

43,422

43,417

47,120

86,839

95,750

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,431

1,573

2,681

3,003

6,596

Borrowed funds

27

Total interest expense

1,431

1,573

2,681

3,003

6,623

NET INTEREST INCOME

41,991

41,844

44,439

83,836

89,127

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

1,682

(3,261

)

8,221

(1,579

)

16,808

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

40,309

45,105

36,218

85,415

72,319

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Trust Department fees

3,292

3,827

3,980

7,118

8,066

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,296

2,178

1,850

4,475

4,261

Bank-owned life insurance

531

788

1,111

1,319

1,495

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net

321

21

486

342

985

Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net

720

707

162

1,426

297

Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net

(407

)

(283

)

(407

)

(306

)

Equity method investments

(1,555

)

(3,682

)

1,289

(5,237

)

1,289

Other

129

161

76

290

1,702

Total non-interest income

5,327

4,000

8,671

9,326

17,789

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation and employee benefits

16,964

18,039

17,334

35,003

34,792

Occupancy and depreciation

3,352

3,501

4,241

6,853

9,747

Professional fees

3,211

3,661

1,988

6,871

4,971

Data processing

3,322

3,005

2,977

6,327

5,241

Office maintenance and depreciation

820

655

818

1,475

1,675

Amortization of intangible assets

302

302

342

604

685

Advertising and promotion

628

597

672

1,225

1,339

Other

2,796

3,033

2,696

5,831

4,889

Total non-interest expense

31,395

32,793

31,068

64,189

63,339

Income before income taxes

14,241

16,312

13,821

30,552

26,769

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,833

4,123

3,447

7,955

6,850

Net income

10,408

12,189

10,374

22,597

19,919

Net income attributable to Amalgamated Financial Corp.

$

10,408

$

12,189

$

10,374

$

22,597

$

19,919

Earnings per common share - basic

0.33

0.39

0.33

0.73

0.64

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.33

0.39

0.33

0.72

0.64


Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

($ in thousands)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

(unaudited)

Cash and due from banks

$

7,960

$

7,736

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

539,485

31,033

Total cash and cash equivalents

547,445

38,769

Securities:

Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,799,993 and $1,513,409, respectively)

1,824,726

1,539,862

Held-to-maturity (fair value of $621,954 and $502,425, respectively)

624,826

494,449

Loans held for sale

8,230

11,178

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees)

3,175,461

3,488,895

Allowance for loan losses

(38,012

)

(41,589

)

Loans receivable, net

3,137,449

3,447,306

Resell agreements

141,651

154,779

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

22,648

23,970

Premises and equipment, net

12,876

12,977

Bank-owned life insurance

106,197

105,888

Right-of-use lease asset

35,072

36,104

Deferred tax asset, net

24,328

36,079

Goodwill

12,936

12,936

Other intangible assets

4,755

5,359

Equity investments

6,296

11,735

Other assets

46,837

47,240

Total assets

$

6,556,272

$

5,978,631

Liabilities

Deposits

$

5,909,992

$

5,338,711

Operating leases

51,165

53,173

Other liabilities

46,904

50,926

Total liabilities

6,008,061

5,442,810

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,073,669 and 31,049,525 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

311

310

Additional paid-in capital

297,283

300,989

Retained earnings

234,769

217,213

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

15,715

17,176

Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity

548,078

535,688

Noncontrolling interests

133

133

Total stockholders' equity

548,211

535,821

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

6,556,272

$

5,978,631


Select Financial Data

As of and for the

As of and for the

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

(Shares in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:

Earnings

Basic

$

0.33

$

0.39

$

0.33

0.73

0.64

Diluted

0.33

0.39

0.33

0.72

0.64

Core net income (non-GAAP)

Basic

$

0.33

$

0.42

$

0.34

0.74

0.63

Diluted

0.32

0.41

0.34

0.73

0.63

Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)

17.64

17.33

16.22

17.64

16.22

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.07

16.75

15.61

17.07

15.61

Common shares outstanding

31,074

31,169

31,050

31,074

31,050

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

31,136

31,082

31,023

31,109

31,217

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

31,572

31,524

31,035

31,545

31,345


Select Financial Data

As of and for the

As of and for the

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Selected Performance Metrics:

Return on average assets

0.65

%

0.79

%

0.69

%

0.72

%

0.70

%

Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.64

%

0.85

%

0.70

%

0.74

%

0.69

%

Return on average equity

7.62

%

9.11

%

8.56

%

8.36

%

8.10

%

Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.70

%

10.05

%

9.07

%

8.86

%

8.35

%

Average equity to average assets

8.57

%

8.71

%

8.03

%

8.63

%

8.61

%

Tangible common equity to assets

8.09

%

8.18

%

7.49

%

8.09

%

7.49

%

Loan yield

3.82

%

3.83

%

3.97

%

3.83

%

4.05

%

Securities yield

2.15

%

2.18

%

2.59

%

2.17

%

2.91

%

Deposit cost

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.20

%

0.11

%

0.26

%

Net interest margin

2.75

%

2.85

%

3.10

%

2.80

%

3.27

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

66.35

%

71.53

%

58.50

%

68.90

%

59.24

%

Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

66.80

%

69.18

%

57.68

%

67.98

%

58.56

%

Asset Quality Ratios:

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.64

%

1.78

%

1.24

%

1.64

%

1.24

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.08

%

1.27

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.15

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

73.20

%

63.32

%

109.49

%

73.20

%

109.49

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.20

%

1.13

%

1.36

%

1.20

%

1.36

%

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.04

%

0.20

%

0.06

%

0.12

%

0.04

%

Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

7.93

%

8.06

%

7.69

%

7.93

%

7.69

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.63

%

13.70

%

12.32

%

13.63

%

12.32

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.68

%

14.74

%

13.57

%

14.68

%

13.57

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.63

%

13.70

%

12.32

%

13.63

%

12.32

%

(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income


Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

(In thousands)

At June 30, 2021

At March 31, 2021

At June 30, 2020

Amount

% of total
loans

Amount

% of total
loans

Amount

% of total
loans

Commercial portfolio:

Commercial and industrial

$

619,037

19.5

%

$

612,581

18.8

%

$

617,579

16.8

%

Multifamily

848,651

26.8

%

882,231

27.2

%

972,129

26.4

%

Commercial real estate

351,707

11.1

%

364,308

11.2

%

404,064

11.0

%

Construction and land development

42,303

1.3

%

50,267

1.5

%

65,259

1.8

%

Total commercial portfolio

1,861,698

58.7

%

1,909,387

58.7

%

2,059,031

56.0

%

Retail portfolio:

Residential real estate lending

1,085,791

34.3

%

1,137,851

35.0

%

1,432,645

38.9

%

Consumer and other

222,265

7.0

%

206,451

6.3

%

187,980

5.1

%

Total retail

1,308,056

41.3

%

1,344,302

41.3

%

1,620,625

44.0

%

Total loans

3,169,754

100.0

%

3,253,689

100.0

%

3,679,656

100.0

%

Net deferred loan origination costs (fees)

5,707

5,815

8,336

Allowance for loan losses

(38,012

)

(36,662

)

(50,010

)

Total loans, net

$

3,137,449

$

3,222,842

$

3,637,982

Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:

PACE assessments

545,795

87.4

%

451,643

85.0

%

323,392

87.3

%

Other securities

79,031

12.6

%

79,631

15.0

%

47,106

12.7

%

Total held-to-maturity securities

$

624,826

100.0

%

$

531,274

100.0

%

$

370,498

100.0

%


Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Average
Balance

Income /
Expense

Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Income /
Expense

Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Income /
Expense

Yield /
Rate

Interest earning assets:

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

$

510,473

$

131

0.10

%

$

380,390

$

90

0.10

%

$

364,932

$

83

0.09

%

Securities and FHLB stock

2,447,241

13,135

2.15

%

2,271,218

12,218

2.18

%

1,834,892

11,812

2.59

%

Total loans, net (1)(2)

3,162,896

30,156

3.82

%

3,293,775

31,109

3.83

%

3,571,160

35,225

3.97

%

Total interest earning assets

6,120,610

43,422

2.85

%

5,945,383

43,417

2.96

%

5,770,984

47,120

3.28

%

Non-interest earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

7,545

7,307

74,877

Other assets

266,613

279,308

224,531

Total assets

$

6,394,768

$

6,231,998

$

6,070,392

Interest bearing liabilities:

Savings, NOW and money market deposits

$

2,567,396

$

1,174

0.18

%

$

2,512,892

$

1,222

0.20

%

$

2,313,772

$

1,755

0.31

%

Time deposits

258,257

257

0.40

%

280,057

351

0.51

%

370,969

926

1.00

%

Total deposits

2,825,653

1,431

0.20

%

2,792,949

1,573

0.23

%

2,684,741

2,681

0.40

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

0.00

%

495

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

2,825,653

1,431

0.20

%

2,793,444

1,573

0.23

%

2,684,741

2,681

0.40

%

Non-interest bearing liabilities:

Demand and transaction deposits

2,909,554

2,786,581

2,746,529

Other liabilities

111,795

109,420

151,591

Total liabilities

5,847,002

5,689,445

5,582,861

Stockholders' equity

547,766

542,553

487,531

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,394,768

$

6,231,998

$

6,070,392

Net interest income / interest rate spread

$

41,991

2.65

%

$

41,844

2.73

%

$

44,439

2.88

%

Net interest earning assets / net interest margin

$

3,294,957

2.75

%

$

3,151,939

2.85

%

$

3,086,243

3.10

%

Total Cost of Deposits

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.20

%

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 2Q2021, 1Q2021, and 2Q2020 of $504, $642, and $239 respectively (in thousands)

Net Interest Income Analysis

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Average
Balance

Income /
Expense

Yield /
Rate

Average
Balance

Income /
Expense

Yield /
Rate

Interest earning assets:

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

$

445,340

$

221

0.10

%

$

275,107

$

479

0.35

%

Securities and FHLB stock

2,359,870

25,353

2.17

%

1,689,870

24,434

2.91

%

Total loans, net (1)(2)

3,228,235

61,265

3.83

%

3,517,799

70,837

4.05

%

Total interest earning assets

6,033,445

86,839

2.90

%

5,482,776

95,750

3.51

%

Non-interest earning assets:

Cash and due from banks

7,432

42,208

Other assets

272,930

223,643

Total assets

$

6,313,807

$

5,748,627

Interest bearing liabilities:

Savings, NOW and money market deposits

$

2,540,277

$

2,395

0.19

%

$

2,228,509

$

4,492

0.41

%

Time deposits

269,063

608

0.46

%

376,011

2,104

1.13

%

Total deposits

2,809,340

3,003

0.22

%

2,604,520

6,596

0.51

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

249

0.00

%

3,187

27

1.70

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

2,809,589

3,003

0.22

%

2,607,707

6,623

0.51

%

Non-interest bearing liabilities:

Demand and transaction deposits

2,848,401

2,523,764

Other liabilities

110,654

122,450

Total liabilities

5,768,644

5,253,921

Stockholders' equity

545,163

494,706

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,313,807

$

5,748,627

Net interest income / interest rate spread

$

83,836

2.68

%

$

89,127

3.00

%

Net interest earning assets / net interest margin

$

3,223,856

2.80

%

$

2,875,069

3.27

%

Total Cost of Deposits

0.11

%

0.26

%

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in June YTD 2021 and June YTD 2020 of $1,146 and $1,001 respectively (in thousands)

Deposit Portfolio Composition

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts

$

2,948,718

$

2,819,627

$

3,089,004

NOW accounts

200,758

206,145

198,653

Money market deposit accounts

2,136,719

2,067,886

1,876,540

Savings accounts

371,047

361,731

342,477

Time deposits

252,750

264,678

363,645

Total deposits

$

5,909,992

$

5,720,067

$

5,870,319


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Average
Balance

Average
Rate Paid

Average
Balance

Average
Rate Paid

Average
Balance

Average
Rate Paid

Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts

$

2,909,554

0.00

%

$

2,786,581

0.00

%

$

2,746,529

0.00

%

NOW accounts

204,341

0.08

%

198,117

0.08

%

237,279

0.17

%

Money market deposit accounts

1,993,643

0.21

%

1,963,707

0.23

%

1,741,466

0.36

%

Savings accounts

369,412

0.10

%

351,068

0.11

%

335,027

0.12

%

Time deposits

258,257

0.40

%

280,057

0.51

%

370,969

0.99

%

Total deposits

$

5,735,207

0.10

%

$

5,579,530

0.11

%

$

5,431,270

0.20

%


Asset Quality

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

$

$

2,424

$

Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans

31,437

37,324

18,901

Nonaccrual loans held for sale

Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual

20,494

20,578

26,776

Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing

18,683

17,656

28,031

Other real estate owned

307

2,988

503

Impaired securities

59

61

46

Total nonperforming assets

$

70,980

$

81,031

$

74,257

Nonaccrual loans:

Commercial and industrial

$

14,561

$

12,347

$

15,742

Multifamily

10,266

7,660

Commercial real estate

4,066

4,133

13,768

Construction and land development

8,605

3,652

Total commercial portfolio

28,893

32,745

33,162

Residential real estate lending

22,320

24,300

11,835

Consumer and other

718

857

680

Total retail portfolio

23,038

25,157

12,515

Total nonaccrual loans

$

51,931

$

57,902

$

45,677

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.64

%

1.78

%

1.24

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.08

%

1.27

%

1.15

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

73.20

%

63.32

%

109.49

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.20

%

1.13

%

1.36

%

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.04

%

0.20

%

0.06

%


Credit Quality

June 30, 2021

($ in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Total

Commercial and industrial

$

568,878

$

17,569

$

32,133

$

457

$

619,037

Multifamily

711,551

101,579

32,348

3,173

848,651

Commercial real estate

234,018

45,236

72,453

351,707

Construction and land development

34,414

535

7,354

42,303

Residential real estate lending

1,063,176

295

22,320

1,085,791

Consumer and other

221,835

430

222,265

Total loans

$

2,833,872

$

165,214

$

167,038

$

3,630

$

3,169,754


March 31, 2021

($ in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Total

Commercial and industrial

$

566,421

$

17,622

$

28,079

$

459

$

612,581

Multifamily

742,746

108,016

28,296

3,173

882,231

Commercial real estate

257,178

32,878

74,252

364,308

Construction and land development

33,971

7,691

8,605

50,267

Residential real estate lending

1,113,551

24,300

1,137,851

Consumer and other

205,594

857

206,451

Total loans

$

2,919,461

$

166,207

$

164,389

$

3,632

$

3,253,689


June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Total

Commercial and industrial

$

567,174

$

15,493

$

34,445

$

467

$

617,579

Multifamily

966,067

6,062

972,129

Commercial real estate

388,170

1,439

14,455

404,064

Construction and land development

35,578

26,029

3,652

65,259

Residential real estate lending

1,421,785

10,860

1,432,645

Consumer and other

187,300

680

187,980

Total loans

$

3,566,074

$

49,023

$

64,092

$

467

$

3,679,656

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As of and for the

As of and for the

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Core operating revenue

Net Interest income

$

41,991

$

41,844

$

44,439

$

83,836

$

89,127

Non-interest income

5,327

4,000

8,671

9,327

17,789

Less: Branch sale loss (gain) (1)

34

(1,394

)

Less: Securities gain, net

(321

)

(18

)

(486

)

(339

)

(985

)

Core operating revenue

$

46,997

$

45,826

$

52,658

$

92,824

$

104,537

Core non-interest expense

Non-interest expense

$

31,395

$

32,793

$

31,068

$

64,189

$

63,339

Less: Branch closure expense (2)

(695

)

(2,051

)

Less: Severance (3)

(1,090

)

(1,090

)

(76

)

Core non-interest expense

$

31,395

$

31,703

$

30,373

$

63,099

$

61,212

Core net income

Net Income (GAAP)

$

10,408

$

12,189

$

10,374

$

22,598

$

19,919

Less: Branch sale (gain) (1)

34

(1,394

)

Less: Securities loss (gain)

(321

)

(18

)

(486

)

(339

)

(985

)

Add: Branch closure expense (2)

695

2,051

Add: Severance (3)

1,090

1,090

76

Less: Tax on notable items

86

(271

)

(61

)

(196

)

64

Core net income (non-GAAP)

$

10,173

$

12,990

$

10,556

$

23,153

$

19,731

Tangible common equity

Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

548,211

$

540,222

$

503,702

$

548,211

$

503,702

Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)

(133

)

(133

)

(134

)

(133

)

(134

)

Less: Goodwill (GAAP)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)

(4,755

)

(5,057

)

(6,043

)

(4,755

)

(6,043

)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

530,387

$

522,096

$

484,589

$

530,387

$

484,589

Average tangible common equity

Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

547,766

$

542,553

$

487,531

$

545,163

$

494,706

Less: Minority Interest (GAAP)

(133

)

(133

)

(134

)

(133

)

(134

)

Less: Goodwill (GAAP)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

(12,936

)

Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP)

(4,903

)

(5,205

)

(6,211

)

(5,052

)

(6,382

)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

529,794

$

524,279

$

468,250

$

527,042

$

475,254

Core return on average assets

Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)

10,173

12,990

10,556

23,153

19,731

Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP)

6,394,768

6,231,998

6,070,392

6,313,807

5,748,627

Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.64

%

0.85

%

0.70

%

0.74

%

0.69

%

Core return on average tangible common equity

Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP)

10,173

12,990

10,556

23,153

19,731

Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (GAAP)

529,794

524,279

468,250

527,042

475,254

Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.70

%

10.05

%

9.07

%

8.86

%

8.35

%

Core efficiency ratio

Core non-interest expense (numerator)

31,395

31,703

30,373

63,099

61,212

Core operating revenue (denominator)

46,997

45,826

52,658

92,824

104,537

Core efficiency ratio

66.80

%

69.18

%

57.68

%

67.98

%

58.56

%

(1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020
(2) Occupancy and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization
(3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated


