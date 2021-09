Popular actress Amala Paul has posted a sizzling new picture in a bikini that would definitely leave her fans wanting for more. The click sees her near a beach and Amala Paul quite aces this hot new look!

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Also Read | Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Mohanlal’s Drishyam, Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades – 10 Indian Movies That Actually Make It to IMDb’s Top 250 Movies (LatestLY Exclusive)