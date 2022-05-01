Amal Clooney Stepped Out in the Perfect Transitional Knit

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read
Amal Clooney Sleeveless Turtleneck
Amal Clooney Sleeveless Turtleneck

Getty

Spring weather is super unpredictable. One minute it's a chilly 45 degrees, and the next, the sun's out and you find yourself shedding off all of your layers. The uncertainty of what the day can bring can make it hard to get dressed in the morning, but not to fear, because Amal Clooney has just found the perfect fair-weather knit: the sleeveless turtleneck.

On Saturday, the human rights lawyer stepped out of her hotel in Manhattan wearing a ribbed sleeveless sweater with a mock neckline. She paired the top with tailored bootcut jeans, a suede purse in beige that matched her shirt, and oversized round-shaped sunglasses. Her hair was styled in voluminous waves that were swept to one side, and an application of pink lipstick provided a classic finishing touch.

While the transitional weather staple isn't anything new, Amal's latest outfit serves as a reminder that a sleeveless turtleneck can serve as a one-stop shop when it comes to balancing varying degrees of warmth, and, of course, it's also stylish springtime option.

RELATED: Amal Clooney's Latest Off-the-Clock Look Included the Sexiest Thigh-High Boots

This week, Amal has been in New York City for work, but when she's been off the clock, her style has taken an edgy departure from the classics. For example, just the other day, she paired a loud leopard-print coat with daring thigh-high boots, and before that, she subtly gave a peek at her black bra beneath a sparkly, sheer top. Meanwhile, the next day, she one-upped herself and wore a red lingerie-inspired dress to dinner.

