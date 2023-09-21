Amal Clooney Sparkles in Mini Dress on Dinner Date in New York City

Amal Clooney was spotted on the way to dinner with a friend on Wednesday

BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews Amal Clooney seen headed to dinner in New York City

Amal Clooney was sparkling while stepping out in New York City.

The barrister and wife of George Clooney looked stunning as she headed out for a dinner date on Wednesday.

Wearing a sparkly silver and white mini dress under an oversized navy blazer, Clooney, 45, paired the look with shiny stiletto heels and a matching clutch bag. She also let her brunette hair down into a side-parting, with one side behind her ears.

The mother of 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander appeared to be in great spirits as she made her way to meet a friend on the evening out.

BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews Amal Clooney sparkles in New York City

Earlier this month, Clooney teased her husband during her acceptance speech at the DVF Awards. Hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in Venice, Italy, Clooney was awarded for her work in advocating for victims of abuses worldwide.

“I am here in Venice with my husband; he is a rising star,” Clooney joked. She then told the crowd about how special Venice was to the couple due to them tying the knot there in 2014.

“As we sailed through the city in the last two days, I thought how incredibly lucky I am because somehow our incredibly different worlds collided one day 10 years ago in Lake Como,” Clooney added. “I just think about the millions of things that had to happen in both of our lives to bring us to that moment and how grateful I am for that luck, my love.”

Clooney then thanked her husband for being “the brightest light in my life” and for taking her breath away like the city of Venice. The couple looked glamorous for the occasion as Clooney wore a Christian Dior by John Galliano pink lace gown, while the actor sported a classic black suit.

The couple first met in 2013 through a mutual friend over dinner at the Ocean's Eleven star's home in Italy. They then began communicating and had their their first date in London.

