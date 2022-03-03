Amal Clooney says marriage to George has been ‘wonderful’ as she calls him her ‘great love’

(Getty Images for BFI)

Amal Clooney has opened up about her marriage to actor George Clooney, with the human rights lawyer describing their union as “wonderful”.

Amal discussed the couple’s relationship during an interview with Time after she was named one of the magazine’s 12 Women of the Year for 2022. The honour was awarded to “extraordinary leaders” who have fought “for a more inclusive and equitable world,” and includes singer Kacey Musgraves, actor Kerry Washington, and poet Amanda Gorman.

While reflecting on her extensive career advocating for human rights, Amal, who shares four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with the actor, said that it is her children that inspire her to continue her work.

“With everything going on today, I want to have a good answer when they ask me what I was doing,” she said in an interview with Nobel Peace Prize–winning journalist Maria Ressa.

The international law and human rights attorney, who frequently represents victims of genocide and sexual violence, also praised her husband, who she described as “a great love,” and the support she receives in their marriage.

Amal offered insight into her support system in response to a question about the influence her marriage to the Hollywood celebrity, who she married in 2014, has had on the media’s coverage of her and her achievements, as Ressa noted that coverage has, in the past, focused on Amal’s outfits rather than her work.

“Marriage has been wonderful,” she said. “I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother - this is how I get my balance.”

According to Amal, she also sees her “increased public profile” as an opportunity to “try to turn the spotlight to what is important”.

“Since I can’t control it, my approach is just not to dwell on it and just get on with my work and my life and hope that attitudes will catch up,” she continued. “And I do actually feel like there is a female solidarity that has built up on these issues where other women will sort of call that out in a way that maybe wouldn’t have happened five or 10 years ago. So attitudes are changing.”