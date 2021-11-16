Amal Clooney Says He 'Couldn't Be Happier' Being A Husband And Father

Updated article on 16/11/21: George Clooney has gushed about his marriage to Amal and children Ella and Alexander in what might be his most adorable interview yet.

During a recent interview with the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the actor admitted he 'couldn’t be happier' with family life.

He described his wife as 'the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I've ever met', and noted that the initial attraction between them 'was nothing I've ever experienced before, by far'.

'Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids,' he noted. 'And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.

'I went out with a lot of really nice, smart and talented people. It's just that every once in a while, there's somebody that's specifically for you. I feel like Amal and I feel that way.'

The star revealed he and his wife 'never discussed getting married' when they were dating, but had spoken about the possibility of parenthood.

'It was a discussion,' he said when discussing the time they decided to try for a child. 'We'd been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house and they had a kid there, which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, "Oh sh*t!"'

Clooney recalled that during the visit at their friends' home he and his wife stepped outside and that she said that she felt 'awfully lucky in life'.

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

'And I said, "Yeah we are, we're lucky we found each other". And she said, "It seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks."' I thought about it for maybe a minute. Then I just said, "Well, I'm in if you're in."'

On finding out his wife was pregnant with twins he recalled: 'I was gob-smacked because I was kind of up for one, you know?'

Story continues

Photo credit: Ernesto Ruscio - Getty Images

'I love it now, and thank god they have each other,' he said of his twins. 'I couldn’t be more surprised at how happy I am. It’s a very odd thing I do have to say.'

The star also noted how he and Amal plan to spent time with their kids and go traveling.

'You know, we have a house with a lake with a rope swing. I could still do the rope swing at 60, I'm not sure about 80!' he joked.

Article originally published on 18/12/2020: Amal Clooney has paid tribute to her husband George as she promotes her latest book, simultaneously vowing not to write another for the 'sake of my marriage'.



The human rights barrister appeared on a panellist of lawyers via Zoom call for the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute on Thursday (December 17) where she discussed her latest book The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law.

While discussing the book, which she co-authored with Professor Phillipa Webb and is all about the basic human right to a fair trial, Clooney thanked her husband George for his patience during the book writing process.

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

'I want to end by thanking my husband George,' Clooney said. 'I know this process seems interminable to him, especially as I was always so sure that "this was the last drafting session" over and over again. The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process he was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring. I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one.'

Telling her panellists that she believed her husband of six years was watching the call downstairs from the kitchen, she jokingly made a promise to him, laughing: 'I just want to say thank you and from my side I can promise, for the sake of our marriage, that I will never do this again.'

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18 - Getty Images

While Amal has been penning away her thoughts on how to have a fair trial, George has been busy filming, directing and most recently promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Midnight Sky, which sees the actor play a scientist who attempts to warn some incoming astronauts about a global catastrophe on earth, while also caring for his daughter.

In recent interviews, the Oscar-winner has gushed about his wife and family in equal measures, saying her was able to resonate with the themes messaging because of his role as a husband and father.

'There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me,' he told CBS. 'It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.

'And then we had these two knuckleheads, and it is very fulfilling, and it's something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming.'

You Might Also Like