Amal Clooney Pairs Her Chic Summery Jumpsuit with Her On-Trend Disco Curls

The human rights attorney practically sparkled while speaking at a conference in Madrid

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Amal Clooney’s jumpsuit game is as good as gold.

The lawyer and philanthropist, 45, attended the We Choose the Earth conference in Madrid on Thursday where she took the stage to deliver her speech in a sleek golden jumpsuit.



The one-shoulder ensemble was garnished at the waist with draped fabric that hangs in subtle pleats. She paired the jumpsuit with heels featuring the same golden accents.



To top off the outfit, Clooney ditched her long-established blowout for something a little more relaxed. Her long and loose disco curls were on full display, boasting loads of volume as they jutted from her signature side part.



Additional accessories were sparse, which let the outfit have the shining moment it deserved.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty



The activist and wife of 62-year-old actor George Clooney rocked another jumpsuit back in May when the couple made an appearance at the Prince's Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards. The pair celebrated the achievements of young people across the U.K. who were supported by their trust, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which they co-founded.



The couple founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in late 2016 to “hold perpetrators of mass atrocities accountable for their crimes, and to help victims in their fight for justice,” according to their website.



With a shared passion for philanthropy and humanitarian causes, it’s no surprise the two married in 2014 and have been together since. In 2017, they welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella.

In her TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year profile, Clooney expressed the intense affection she has for her husband and family.



“I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she said. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

