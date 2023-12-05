Amal Clooney just made a surprising revelation about her wedding makeup

Amal Clooney smiling at the 2023 Fashion Awards (Getty)

The biggest night of the British fashion calendar took place last night at London's Royal Albert Hall, and we are still reeling from the red carpet.

Global barrister Amal Clooney was among the crop of leading luminaries, spanning from tastemakers and designers to supermodels and actors, who attended the 2023 Fashion Awards.

The 45-year-old dazzled in Versace, sporting a stunning scoop neckline gown covered with teardrop-shaped bronze adornments.

Amal's dress had a certain lit-from-within brilliance about it, glimmering with the flash of camera bulbs.

The barrister brought the glitz in a bronze Versace gown (Getty)

But what also caught our attention was Amal's speech that she delivered onstage at the event when she honoured her dear friend Charlotte Tilbury, the recipient of the 'Special Recognition' Award.

Amal and Charlotte first met during a makeup trial for Amal's wedding to George Clooney (Getty)

The makeup maven was introduced by Amal who reflected upon their first meeting, when Charlotte, armed with the goods, rocked up at her house for her wedding makeup trial.

"We were both living in Notting Hill, and I booked her for this trial, and I was aghast because she showed up at my front door with five massive suitcases of products for this session," Amal revealed.

"By the end of it, she was not only my makeup artist. She was my friend and at the wedding she was our guest."

The bonds formed between a bona fide beauty whizz and her lucky subject cannot be underestimated.

The two were practically neighbours and bonded over a meticulous makeup sesh?

Sounds like the birth of a beautiful friendship...