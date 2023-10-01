Amal Clooney’s Hair Stylist Told Me This $26 Product Gives Her Strands "Volume and Lift"

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers say it works so well, they “almost cried.”

A few days ago, I saw photos of Amal Clooney out in New York with strands so perfectly lustrous and voluminous, I had to DM her hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos for the rundown. This was not the first time; Giannetos, whose other clients include Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox, previously lead me on to a $12 treatment he used on her earlier this month. I’m aware of how Clooney-crazy this makes me look, but given that Arab women are severely underrepresented in the media, I pay attention when I see one of my sisters! Giannetos very kindly let me in on the three-product Color Wow cocktail he used to achieve this look: the Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer, Dream Coat, and Style on Steroids Texture Spray.

The first step is applying the Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer after towel-drying Clooney’s hair (meaning it’s still damp). The mousse-like foam essentially fake-expands your strands to make them appear thicker and more voluminous without actually causing any damage. I’m a fan and obviously Giannetos is, too: “I love it because it gives volume and lifts the roots,” he tells InStyle.

Thousands of shoppers have given the $26 product a five-star stamp of approval, too. One shopper said, “The first time I used it, I almost cried because I never thought I could get my hair volume back after hair loss and breakage… this pumps it up.”

Giannetos then sprayed Clooney’s hair with Dream Coat, an anti-frizz treatment that makes your hair frizz-free to the point of being waterproof. “It activates with heat, so after I sprayed it, I used a blow dryer and a curling iron,” he said. Color Wow’s most famous and viral product, there are countless almost unbelievable TikTok videos as proof of its effectiveness, and it’s even been used on J. Lo. An InStyle editor even said Dream Coat gave them the “sleekest at-home blowout ever” with a “salon-worthy finish” that lasted through several washes.

If you were to pick up another Amal Clooney-used product from Giannetos’ styling routine, it should be the Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray: a moisturizing spray that creates texture without causing stickiness or stiffness, imparting a visible powdery residue, or gluing pieces of hair together. “I finished the waves with a curling iron and I sprayed her hair with the Style on Steroids Spray for extra texture,” Giannetos said. “It helps also hold the styling from the NY humidity.”

This Color Wow product also has thousands of five-star ratings. One shopper wrote, “Boy, does it puff up your hair and give it body without drying it out.” They added, “It lasts. Even when you lie down and sleep for the night, you wake up with your hair looking great.”

Head to Amazon to shop Color Wow’s Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer, Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, and Style on Steroids Texture Spray.

