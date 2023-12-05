Amal Clooney Gives Golden Goddess Vibes in Glittering Gown at 2023 Fashion Awards: See Her Look!

The British-Lebanese lawyer sparkled in an ombré metallic gown on Monday evening

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Amal Clooney attends The Fashion Awards 2023 on December 04, 2023 in London, England.

Amal Clooney always knows how to turn heads on the red carpet and her latest style mode did not disappoint.

The lawyer and philanthropist, 45, attended the Fashion Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, where she served up goddess vibes in a glittering gown.

The show-stopping Atelier Versace gown featured allover metallic paillettes that sparkled from all angles. The metallic gold and bronze embellishments varied in size and created an ombré effect on the design.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Amal Clooney at Fashion Awards red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on December 4, 2023.

Clooney topped off the outfit with effortless glam including a soft, tousled blowout and a bronzy makeup look that included a deep nude lipstick and brown shimmery eyeshadow. As for accessories, she finished the look with a coordinating gold clutch and Cartier jewelry.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Amal Clooney at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London

On the red carpet, Clooney was joined by her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and longtime makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Alumuddin wore a black lace detailed gown that had a cape effect with intricate detailing around the shoulders. She accessorized the look with a set of diamond bangles, a diamond double-strand necklace and diamond drop earrings.

Tilbury shimmered alongside Clooney in a black fitted gown with metallic silver detailing. Tilbury’s sheer design included a peek at the celebrity makeup artist’s body suit corset underneath. She topped off the look with a dark smokey eye, peachy nude lipstick and a delicate black necklace.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Amal Clooney, Charlotte Tilbury and Baria Alumuddin attend The Fashion Awards on December 4, 2023 in London, England.

Ahead of Clooney and Tilbury's appearance together on Monday evening, the makeup artist shared an Instagram celebrating the glam she created for Amal at the Sunday night London screening of her husband George Clooney’s new movie, The Boys in the Boat.

The couple attended the event together, and George made sure to protect Amal from a typically wet British night by holding up an umbrella. Amal wore her hair down for the event as she sported a figure-hugging velvet gown, while George looked dapper in a dark suit and white shirt.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock George Clooney and Amal Clooney 'The Boys in the Boat' film screening on Dec. 3, 2023 in London.

Tilbury was also the woman behind Amal’s gorgeous makeup moment at the couple's Albies event in September. At the time, the makeup artist exclusively shared with PEOPLE how honored she was to work with the couple.

“It was an honor to be at The Albies alongside my inspirational dear friends, Amal and George Clooney, to support the incredible work they do through the Clooney Foundation for Justice, shining a light on people who are fighting for justice and defending human rights around the world.”

“We are helping to drive the positive change we want to see in the world so that together we can unlock confidence, unlock potential, create opportunity and change lives,” added Tilbury.

