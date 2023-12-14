Amal Clooney’s date night feather mini dress is bang on trend for party season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive to the Polo Bar on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (James Devaney)

Amal Clooney is a sartorial powerhouse, and this season she has proved she's an expert in party dressing.

This international human rights lawyer has recently nailed rhinestone glamour in Versace at the Albie Awards, disco vibes in show-stopping red, gold sequins at the 2023 Fashion Awards and a velvet jumpsuit with the chicest festive cherry red lipstick at the London Boys in the Boat screening.

Now the 45-year-old has perfected the art of wearing feathers this AW23 season, stepping out for a date night in New York with her husband George Clooney.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney arriving at the Polo Bar in New York (James Devaney)

Amal oozed party glamour in a flirty blush pink-hued mini dress adorned with feathers. Amping up the evening elegance, she layered it with a black satin blazer and metallic court heels.

Feathers and the festive season are like chalk and cheese. Still, the fashion week shows back in February/March proved that Plume has been particularly popular with designers for the AW23 season, with labels including David Koma, Annie’s Ibiza and 16Arlington bringing fun and frivolity to their cold weather season designs with feathers.

Amal stunned in a feather mini dress and metallic heels (James Devaney)

She completed her look with her signature brunette tresses poker-straight (an unusual sight from the person who continuously nails a bouncy blow dry), dazzling tiered drop earrings and a subtle clutch bag.

As always, Amal was bang on trend with her date night look - not only with her feather-clad dress but her accessories too. A pair of statement heels is a party season essential, and her metallic courts are the ultra-chic, influencer-approved staple that every fashion editor is donning right now (I own a pair and I’ve worn them with literally every outfit).

Her entire look demonstrated why she is one of our ultimate style muses. Her ensemble epitomised elegant glamour, combining trend-led pieces with classic tailoring to create the ultimate evening outfit.