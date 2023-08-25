Amal Clooney’s Bouncy Blowouts Are Thanks to This Rarely On-Sale Luxe Hair Tool Brand

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including T3 Micro’s coveted hair dryer and hot air brush for 20 percent off.

Envious of Amal Clooney’s signature bouncy blowouts? Well, join the club. Having the perfect blow dryer in your hairstyling arsenal is pretty imperative to achieving those gorgeous voluminous waves, so we’re pretty sure this next sentence will, well, blow you away. T3 Micro — the luxe hair tool brand responsible for Clooney’s said voluminous waves — is currently on sale.

We’ll allow that to sink in. But don’t wait too long, since you definitely don’t want to miss out on the brand’s Friends and Family sale event. We’re talking 20 percent off every single item on T3’s website, so this is a major deal moment. While the T3 Cura blow dryer that Clooney’s hairstylist Rod Ortega uses has seemingly been discontinued, there’s a plethora of other hair dryers available for the taking.

Best T3 Micro Hair Tool Deals

As a longtime T3 fan, I definitely have my eyes on a couple of its must-have tools while they’re on sale; and getting Clooney’s enviable waves is just the half of it. T3 packs its tools with a variety of good-for-the-hair technology features, like the RapidAire IQ Technology found in the AirLuxe dryer or the IonFlow Technology in the AireBrush Duo blow dry brush.

If you’re looking for a hair dryer that really does it all, the T3 AireLuxe is where it’s at. This blow dryer has a custom-engineered fan that helps reduce dry time and retain hair’s moisture, all while reducing frizz. It features a smart microchip with 15 different heat and speed settings, so you can truly customize your blowout. Not only that, but it comes with a paddle brush and round brush — all for $160 right now. One shopper with long, wavy hair said the AireLuxe makes her hair feel “smoother and silkier than ever” and she will “never consider another blow dryer ever again.”

There’s also a more compact version, the T3 Fit, that travels well and comes with a few less bells and whistles (but no less when it comes to beautiful blowouts), and is currently on sale for $120.

Another T3 hair dryer worth checking out during the sale is the AireBrush Duo. Blow dryer brushes are a pretty ingenious invention, and this one from T3 is no exception. The swappable brush design lets you choose whether you want smooth and sleek (the paddle brush attachment) or bouncy and wavy (the round brush attachment) — and, for someone like me who loves options, that’s a surefire win. No matter which brush you use, the CeraGloss ceramic surface also helps impart tons of shine. Reviewers say it’s “so easy to use,” makes hair look like you “just left the salon” and “gives a beautiful blowout.” Well, I’m sold.

If you’re ready for voluminous waves à la Clooney, be sure to get 20 percent off during T3 Micro’s Friends and Family sale before it ends on August 27th. Shop the full event here.

