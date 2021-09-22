Amaka Extends Partnership with Fintech Giant Square to Launch US, Canada and Ireland Integration Between Xero and Square

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Fintech giants Square and Xero have expanded their global partnership, with Square choosing Amaka to deliver their official accounting integration in all relevant global markets, including the US, Canada and Ireland.

The Square + Xero integration is one of many in Amaka's pipeline of accounting integrations set to launch in coming months. These will strengthen Amaka's presence in the North American market alongside other major regions.

“After the successful rollout of the Square + Xero integration in Australia and the UK, our team has been extremely proud to work with Square as their official integration partner once again,” said Pedram Afshar, CEO of Amaka.

“Our mission has always been to save SMEs time and money by automating their data entry and reconciliation processes,” said Martin Chee, CFO at Amaka. “We're ecstatic to be reaching another corner of the globe with our latest release.”

Amaka's highly-praised integrations are being used to automate accounting processes in over 20,000 businesses across the world.

On top of accounting automation, the integration allows users to add Square as a Xero online payment service, enabling Xero invoices to be paid through Square.

“We're happy to announce that this Square + Xero integration, as well as unlimited access to Amaka's top-rated support team, will be 100% free for all merchants based in the US, Canada and Ireland,” said Chee.

Customers in the US, Canada and Ireland can now make the most of these features:

Automate and capture sales data from multiple Square locations into a single file or multiple Xero organisation files;

Summarise all Square sales transactions into a Xero sales invoice;

Sync Square sales transactions in a wide array of formats;

Lightning-fast reconciliation processes with transactions matched to the bank feed automatically;

Square payment integration allows Xero users to issue invoices and accept payments via Square.

Amaka connects business systems to cloud accounting software, allowing for automated data entry, lightning-fast bank reconciliation, easier payments and more.

Read more about the Square + Xero integration and keep up-to-date on Amaka's latest developments.

