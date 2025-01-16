Amad Diallo’s journey from being trafficked into Europe to becoming Man Utd’s newest star

Diallo has scored winners against Liverpool and Man City this season - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

No matter how grey the skies above Carrington, Amad Diallo walks around Manchester United’s training complex with a smile. “I am one of the lads with energy and joke with everyone, with a smile every time,” says this season’s surprise package of the Premier League.

He has been a smiling assassin for Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy and now, crucially for his long-term plans, Ruben Amorim. His latest goals, the 12-minute hat-trick against Southampton, was another masterstroke from a player taking off at Old Trafford when the club needs all the good news it can muster.

We can't keep up 😵



Amad secures a HATTRICK in just 12 minutes! 😱



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ocAsnhl5KS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 16, 2025

United tied Amad to a new five-and-a-half-year deal last week, ending the prospect of losing him for free in the summer. He seems to have Amorim’s blessing as a wing-back in his 3-4-3 system, with the head coach describing him as “big in talent, small in size”.

Huge strength of character can be added to that list after the 22-year-old’s journey from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast to star status in the Premier League, via Sunderland and Glasgow and after being trafficked to Italy from his homeland.

Extraordinary childhood

It is well-documented that he was brought to Europe with false papers stating that Italian residents Traorè Hamed Mamadou and Teher Marina Edwige Carine – not his father and mother – were actually his parents. It allowed him to play for Boca Barco in the colours of Diego Maradona’s old club, then got him scouted for Atalanta.

After he had moved to United, the Italian Football Federation announced that Amad would be fined €48,000 for what they describe in their punishment as “fictitious parents”. It meant that, incredibly, the trafficked child ended up getting punished. If he did not laugh and smile, you would imagine he would cry.

Bournemouth’s Hamed Traorè was said to be Amad’s “brother” in the plot and both have come to English football and had loans away from parent clubs to get their first-team careers started. For Amad, he went to Rangers for six months and reached the Europa League final, then headed to Sunderland where he felt he really developed as a player.

“It was important to play every week, to get that maturity and experience and come back to Manchester ready,” he said. “It is the same level like the Premier League so it was important to play every three days. It was very important for me and I was very happy to be there.”

On his return to United at the start of last season, he was hit by a knee injury that ruled him out for half of the season, but made a good impact at the back end of the campaign, not least with his winning goal in the FA Cup clash against Liverpool. Always a cult hero among fans, he went up a level with a goal against the club’s bitter rivals.

“The manager started to believe in me and started to play me,” he said of his winner against Liverpool. “It was not easy for me to get an injury in pre-season and I was out for a long time. But the important thing was to come back stronger. I was happy with my contribution. I forgot about the past and I am thinking about the present.”

When Ten Hag arrived, Amad was sent out on loan immediately but has since returned and moved Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Antony down the pecking order.

Friendships within the squad

Amad has had to show a great deal of adaptability during his career so far. He arrived in Europe without speaking Italian, which he found difficult. Then at United the club helped him get to grips with being a £37 million signing.

He was friends with almost all of his team-mates, growing close initially to Shola Shoretire who has since moved on to PAOK, against whom Amad scored twice in the Europa League this season. He forged a good relationship with club captain Bruno Fernandes and grew close with younger players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. Paul Pogba was a friend, as was Anthony Elanga.

Away from United, he gets messages from Ivorian legend Didier Drogba after scoring goals in matches, and also got criticism for congratulating his “bro” Mason Greenwood on a performance at Marseille.

Garnacho’s agent, Juan Carlos Cambeiro, of Leaders, is his representative as of the summer and helped negotiate his new deal. From the first few games of Amorim’s tenure, it looks like player and head coach are well suited.

“Fast, agility, intelligent,” is how Amad describes his best attributes. He has been working on his physicality since his time at Sunderland.

Diallo: big in talent, small in size, according to his new manager - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

There are parallels with Geovany Quenda, who was given a chance by Amorim and has taken the Portuguese top flight by storm, breaking plenty of records along the way. Like Amad, he was a forward by trade but converted to a right wing-back, which is how Amorim’s used him initially.

As Quenda showed against Manchester City in the Premier League, he impacts matches from that deeper position with his passing as well as runs into opposition territory. Amad has done this well so far for Amorim. With the club not looking to spend much, the new deal looks like a cost-effective option.

“When I was at Atalanta I was No10 but I can play left or right winger and everywhere as a forward. I am ready to play anywhere,” said Amad. He also mentioned staying at Old Trafford for the rest of his career when he was asked about his future in the summer. He looks like he has a good few seasons at least.

A version of this article was published on December 6