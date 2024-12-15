Amad Diallo Gets 8 | Manchester United Player Rated In Their Win Against Manchester City

Arguably the biggest result for Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager so far. A win at Etihad Stadium against Premier League champions Manchester City is no small feat. That too, coming behind from 1-0 in the last 20 minutes to posting 1-2 at the final whistle.

The latest win will surely give the Red Devils the much-needed boost and confidence hike ahead of their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup quarter-final this week.

Manchester United Player Ratings against Manchester City:

Andre Onana (6/10): The goalkeeper had a mixed game and nothing he could’ve done to save the only goal that Manchester United conceded.

Matthijs de Ligt (6/10): Decent game, nothing much to complain or praise. Interestingly, he looked comfortable on the ball.

Harry Maguire (7/10): Solid enough to keep Erling Haaland in check. Also showed sheer leadership on the pitch.

Lisandro Martinez (6/10): Confident enough to manage things around. Notably, released Amad Diallo with a clever pass.

Noussair Mazraoui (5/10): Dealt the Jeremy Doku threat effectively but couldn’t contribute enough on the offensive front.

Manuel Ugarte (6/10): Disrupted City’s flow with his physicality and interceptions in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes (5/10): Couldn’t make enough impact but stepped up when needed the most. Converted the penalty to score the equalizer.

Diogo Dalot (5/10): WHe wasbeaten in the air which led to a goal for Manchester City. Could’ve done more to create chances from the left flank.

Amad Diallo (8/10): The Red Devils’ most lightning attacker by distance. Also scored a brilliant winner to give joy to the United fans.