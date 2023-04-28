AMA: FY 2022 Financial statements

The Daily Beast

Sputnik/Kremlin via ReutersA drone that crashed outside of Moscow earlier this week was packed with 17 kilos of explosives meant to take out Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new report.The German news outlet Bild, citing unnamed sources, claimed Thursday that Russian authorities are trying to keep the failed attack by Ukraine a secret. The alleged attack, according to Bild, took place on Sunday, when Russian media reported that a drone had crashed in a village not far from the Ru