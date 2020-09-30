'I Am Woman': The real story behind Helen Reddy's empowering feminist anthem

"I am woman, hear me roar!"

If you grew up in the '70s, there’s a good chance you know that lyric of the empowerment anthem "I Am Woman" by Helen Reddy – the iconic Australian singer who died Tuesday at age 78 – by heart. But even actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who plays Reddy in a new biopic also called "I Am Woman," was familiar with the popular song from the iconic Australian vocalist.

"I have a memory of my dad singing it in the kitchen," says the actress, 25, who is also Australian. "I've known this song really well. And, of course, going to women's marches, you'd see it on every sign.”

More: Feminist icon Helen Reddy, the voice of empowerment anthem 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78

How did Helen Reddy’s hit song come to be, and why does it still resonate? That’s part of the story that director Unjoo Moon's movie – which has the support of Reddy’s family – tells.

"I Am Woman” (out in select theaters, virtual cinemas through Kino Marquee, digital platforms and video on demand) follows Reddy’s inspiring journey from arriving in America as a single mother with a dream to becoming a star who isn’t afraid to sing or speak about feminism and gender equality.

'He was a kindred spirit': Bob Dylan talks friendship with Jimmy Carter in 'Rock & Roll President' documentary

Fall streaming preview: 10 must-see new movies to stream while stuck at home, from 'Mulan' to 'Rebecca'

The movie "I Am Woman" tells a story of how Helen Reddy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) released her hit "I Am Woman." More

In the movie, Reddy gets the epiphany to write the lyrics "I am strong. I am invincible. I am woman" after trying to convince record label executives that women should be on the radio and hearing her daughter say she wants to quit kung fu lessons to take ballet "like the other girls."

Though Moon says her Helen Reddy film is "a work of fiction inspired by her life,” the true story of writing "I Am Woman" isn’t far off from the way it’s depicted. Reddy really did think up those words one night in her bedroom after feeling fed up with the sexism she encountered in her career and not finding meaningful music to sing.

"Helen (talked) about lying in bed and she could really see those lyrics," Moon says. In the movie, Reddy’s then-husband, Jeff Wald (played by Evan Peters), helps convince a male-run music label that the song they think is man-hating and angry ought to be recorded because it will sell. It's mentioned in "I Am Woman" that Wald may have urinated on someone’s desk to help make his case, something Moon can’t deny actually happened. ("He had so many amazing stories,” she says.)

'Some of them should be left alone forever': Mick Jagger on 'Goats Head Soup,' unreleased Rolling Stones songs

Helen Reddy (played by Tilda Cobham-Hervey) won a Grammy for best female pop vocal performance in 1973. More

"I Am Woman" follows Cobham-Hervey’s Reddy as she accepts a Grammy Award with Reddy’s real, daring speech: "I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible.” It shows Reddy performing a number of her hits – with a singing voice that’s an amalgamation of the real Reddy and Australian singer Chelsea Cullen – in packed concert halls and, in her later years, at a cheering women’s march. The movie shows fans rallying behind the song and writing its lyrics on their protest signs.

Story continues