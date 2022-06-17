'What I am trying to do is bigger than basketball': Ex-Celtics player won't stop China fight

As the Boston Celtics prepared for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, a recent former Celtics center was instead in Washington, D.C., where he has been a regular visitor on Capitol Hill. Enes Freedom, whom Boston traded and the Houston Rockets waived in February, has been busy continuing to speak out against human rights abuses by China and his native Turkey.

And the former NBA player's new "job" has been recognized with the human rights award from the Geneva Summit in April and the Vaclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent last month.

Freedom, who changed his last name from Kanter after becoming a U.S. citizen last fall, talked to USA TODAY Opinion this week – bouncing and lobbing criticisms against the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver, who recently said, "It’s a positive thing right now that we are exporting this Americana, NBA basketball and the messages that come with it, to China."

Freedom also spoke of the loneliness he feels and whether he's rooting for Boston in the NBA Finals.

His conversation with Editorial Board member Thuan Le Elston has been edited for length and clarity.

Enes Freedom receives the Vaclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent on May 25, 2022, in Oslo, Norway. Havel led the nonviolent revolution that freed Czechoslovakia from communist rule.

Congratulations, Enes, on your recent human rights awards. You’ve also met House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and talked with the conservative caucus Republican Study Committee. Why do you think you’re getting all this recognition?

I think people finally started to understand how (messed up) the NBA is, and finally someone from the inside that lived for 11 years in the league (has) exposed them to the whole world. So that’s why all these awards, the Nobel Peace Prize nomination or getting supported by governments around the world (show) everyone that they are with me and we are for the truth and justice. Unfortunately the last six-seven months have been very lonely for me because all these players and coaches, NBA teams, Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA itself ... care about social justice until it affects their business.

'Tool of genocide': China is forcibly removing organs from prisoners' bodies

Former NBA player Enes Freedom meets with the Republican Study Committee on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2022, to discuss China’s humanitarian abuses and the influence the country has on key industries.

Are you missing playing basketball for the NBA? Your fight for the Uyghurs and Tibetans, for your native Turkey against dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for human rights and against China – all of that seems so much more important than your past life.

Of course I miss playing basketball. I miss going out there and battling with my teammates and trying to get a win for my city and my team. But what I am trying to do is bigger than basketball, bigger than NBA and bigger than myself because while they’re playing basketball, on the other side of the world there are so many people losing their lives, losing their loved ones and losing their homes. While we are talking right now there’s a genocide happening (against China's Uyghur Muslim minority), so I can’t be silenced for the things that matter more than basketball. That’s why the things I am doing off the court is more important than the things I’m doing on the court, and no one can tell me the other way.

Q&A: Meet the NBA player who is taking on China and LeBron James

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Enes Freedom in May 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Are you watching the Celtics in the NBA Finals against the Warriors? Who are you rooting for?

To be honest I have not watched one single game since the playoffs started, I lost so much respect for the NBA, the commissioner, all of the owners out there and every player in the NBA. They’re all hypocrites. So I have not watched one single game. But of course I am cheering for my teammates that I played with, not for Boston or Golden State.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom on Dec. 1, 2021, days after he became a U.S. citizen and changed his last name from Kanter to Freedom.

If you were still with the Celtics, on a game day this week what would be your schedule? And what is your schedule now?

I would have been getting ready for the game. Breakfast, shoot around, nap, pray, go to the arena, pre-game meal, warm up and OK the game. And now I'll be traveling to D.C., and I'll be giving a speech to 150 chiefs of staff on Capitol Hill about human rights around the world.

Thuan Le Elston, a member of USA TODAY's Editorial Board, is the author of "Rendezvous at the Altar: From Vietnam to Virginia." Follow her on Twitter: @thuanelston

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA Finals: While Celtics battle Warriors, Enes Freedom fights China